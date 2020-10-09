SI.com
Week 5: Saints Friday Injury Report

John Hendrix

Friday's injury report is here for the Saints, as they're continuing preparations for their Monday Night Football game against the Chargers. Due to the league's recent flare-ups with COVID-19 testing, this will be one of two games to be played on Monday, with the Broncos and Patriots set to kick off at 4PM CT. We'll even get a Tuesday game because of the Titans. Here's a look at how things look going into tomorrow, which looks identical to yesterday.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Justin Hardee Jr. (hamstring), Deonte Harris (hamstring), Janoris Jenkins (hamstring)

LIMITED: Ryan Ramczyk (concussion), Jared Cook (groin), Marcus Davenport (toe), Trey Hendrickson (groin), Malcolm Jenkins (knee), Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), Andrus Peat (ankle), Michael Thomas (ankle)

The first Saints injury report also saw all 11 players listed on it. We'll get the final one tomorrow evening with game designations. Here's how the Chargers looked for Friday.

If Deonte Harris is unable to go on Monday, then it would make sense to see the Saints call up Tommylee Lewis from the practice squad to field kick return duties. Rookie Marquez Callaway could also handle them, but has been utilized more on offense.

