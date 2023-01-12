Sean Payton: Reactions from the Broncos, Cardinals, and Texans Interview Requests

HOUSTON – Three NFL teams are in the running for the Sean Payton Sweepstakes. New Orleans granted Denver, Houston, and Arizona permission to interview the former Saints head coach.

Arizona may be the most appealing destination for the venerable coach with Kyler Murray, a young corps of undeveloped talent, and multiple draft picks to satisfy the New Orleans front office.

BRONCOS

Russell Wilson on Sean Payton

"I've been around Sean, obviously at the Pro Bowl," Wilson said. "I’ve been around him across the league and I’ve played against them quite a bit. He's one of the world's best, obviously, a guy who has coached a Hall of Fame quarterback in Drew Brees, who was one of my closest friends and the guy that got to know across the league and so many other great players. He's competitive as can be, he's a winner and obviously won a Super Bowl, and then at the highest level, I was able to be around him at the Pro Bowl and just the wizardry that you would have on the field was just magnificent."

CARDINALS

After Arizona fired former head coach Kliff Kingsbury on the NFL's Black Monday. On Tuesday, while answering reporters' questions about the Cardinals' interviewees, Sean Payton's name became a central topic for Bidwell to address. During his answer, he smiled, thinking of Payton!

"I'm not going to get into details of any of the candidates we're reaching out to than to acknowledge that I've done the two interviews. One with Adrian, one with Quintin," Bidwell noted.

Wednesday, New Orleans granted Arizona permission to meet with Payton. Keep this in mind, a general manager's position is available after Steve Keim stepped down from his role. Could Payton request that New Orleans' assistant general manager Jeff Ireland join him in Arizona?

TEXANS

Houston has first-class facilities, top-notch attractions, employment opportunities, and affordable housing for players and staff families in the fourth-largest city in the United States - but they also have dysfunction within the Texans.

CEO Cal McNair and general manager Nick Caserio are on their third-straight "one-and-done" black head coach. Each never explained their roles in the failed hirings but will proceed with a Sean Payton interview. Payton already mentioned that he would consider the "ownership and functionality of the front office" of any team he's considering joining. The Texans are less attractive than Denver and Arizona in these areas.

Texans beat writer Aaron Wilson reports any Saints-Texans negotiations "require parting with a first-round draft pick to land him, and the Texans have the second overall pick and the 12th overall pick of the draft."

New Orleans has Sean Payton under contract until the end of the 2024 season. Teams can only meet with candidates in person starting on January 17. Expect Payton to be selective and New Orleans to demand, at minimum, a first-round pick and other compensation to release their former Super Bowl-winning coach.