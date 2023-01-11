The Cardinals and Texans have requested and received permission from the Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancies, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. They'll join the Broncos in the sweepstakes.

Teams cannot interview Payton until Jan. 17, as we noted in our offseason calendar. This can be an in-person and/or virtual, and can start as early as 8 a.m. of the local time of the interviewing club. Denver is reportedly willing to meet the asking price for the Saints, which is expected to include at least a first-round pick and more. We'll actually see whether or not that's the case, but it certainly feels like the emerging interest in Payton should yield a good return.

Payton has two years left on his contract with New Orleans, and it's important to understand that a coaching trade cannot involve any players. The Texans have two first-round picks (2nd and 12th overall), while the Cardinals have the 3rd overall pick, and the Broncos have the 49ers' pick, which is yet to be determined.

