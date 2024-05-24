Saints Provide More Context On Superdome Renovations Questions
After being accused of being late on renovation payments for the Superdome, the Saints provided a team statement and have now even went a step further in the process. New Orleans released a Q&A with Team President Dennis Lauscha, as he sat down with Saints Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum to provide more context on what is going on.
“To date, we have paid the LSED $144.7 million," Lauscha said. "Our one-third share is $183 million. Our last payment was made on March 28, 2024, days following our March 20 meeting where we thought a consensus had been reached on the terms of a long-term lease. That payment was in the amount of $25.1 million."
The original cost estimate for the renovations to the Superdome $450 million, with the Saints set to contribute $150 million. However, things increased and the project was nearly $100 million more than the original projects due to budget and scope increases. Lauscha said in 2021 the Saints agreed to participate in and incur the additional increases.
Lauscha also said that in 2019 the Saints and the State of Louisiana agreed to a long-term deal along with the renovation project. With their part at the $150 million commitment, it came with a mutually agreed upon committed from the State, LSED and the Saints to execute a long-term lease.
"We want to be in New Orleans for the long term. The deal terms were staying the same but with some updated language and terms that reflected changes to the building since the existing 2009 stadium lease, to recognize the team's investment in the building and to reflect current operations. A fundamental component of the agreement was the team's current rights in the building would be preserved, and possibly enhanced. Ultimately, we decided not to pursue additional rights in the building and to just preserve the current rights that had proven to be successful for both the team and the state. We were assured the process of drafting the new deal would be completed relatively promptly, and since neither party wanted to do anything to slow down the construction in the Caesars Superdome, we began funding without an agreement being executed relying on the good faith and positive working relationship we have enjoyed with the state, LSED and ASM."
Owner Gayle Benson took heat from the controversy, and Lauscha made it clear that the Saints have the funds to pay what they were alleged to be behind ($11.5 million) and reiterated that $144.7 million of the $183 million has been paid (79 percent). The team is also the one making payments.
"For anyone at the LSED or media member to suggest otherwise is extremely offensive, unfounded, and insulting to Mrs. Benson - who gives so much to the community. To be accurate, it is not Mrs. Benson who is making payment, but the New Orleans Saints. It should be noted that, as a further sign of good faith, the Saints had previously offered to the LSED's legal counsel that the Saints would escrow their unfunded balance until enough progress had been made toward the lease agreement to pay the entire remaining amount- not just what is currently due. The LSED made no response to this offer."
The Saints reiterated that they have a great relationship with ASM, LSED and the state, and that Governor Landry spoke to Mrs. Benson on Thursday night and the two had a wonderful conversation. Shortly after, the LSED attorney had reached out to the team stating that they wanted to meet and resolve the impasse, which Lauscha said they'd welcome that.
Unfortunately, some fallout to this is that the LSED has halted further discussions surrounding the Pelicans and the Smoothie King Center, but the team and NBA don't have a connection to the current issues at the Superdome.
As we pointed out previously, the Saints are set to play their first game in the Superdome at the end of August when they host the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 25. The clock is ticking, and hopefully things can get ironed out to where things can get back on track against a very tight deadline.