Edge Rusher Carl Granderson Has Quietly Developed Into A Defensive Force For The New Orleans Saints
Simply put, the New Orleans Saints had an abysmal pass rush last season. The Saints had only 34 sacks during the 2023-24 season, third fewest in the NFL and the fewest by the team since 2016. Additionally, New Orleans had just 76 QB hits, rarely forcing opposing passers into rushed throws.
The Saints' defensive ends, considered a strength of the team, instead turned out to be arguably the most disappointing position in 2023. New Orleans edge rushers accounted for only 16 sacks collectively, along with 41 QB hits and 25 tackles for loss as a group.
Future Hall of Famer Cam Jordan dealt with nagging injuries and had his worst production since his rookie year. Payton Turner continued to be a massive disappointment because of injuries, missing 15 of 17 contests. Rookie Isaiah Foskey accomplished virtually nothing.
One player that often stood out amidst the lack of disruption was DE Carl Granderson. The fifth-year end had his best season as a pro, leading the team in sacks, pressures, QB hits, and tackles for loss. In fact, Granderson accounted for over half of the sacks, QB hits, and tackles for loss from the position by himself.
Carl Granderson's Development
The Saints signed Granderson as an undrafted rookie following the 2019 NFL Draft. After a standout collegiate career at Wyoming, some scouts had projected him as high as a possible Day 2 pick. However, abuse and battery charges during his final year of college and their pending consequences caused him to fall out of the draft altogether.
After pleading no contest to the charges in 2019, Granderson would be forced to miss the first part of his rookie season as part of his penalty. He was finally eligible to play in Week 4 of the 2019 season and recorded his first career sack a week later.
Used as a pass rush specialist throughout his rookie year, Granderson played in eight games and 24% of the defensive snaps in those outings. Even in limited duty, he flashed some promising qualities with a sack, two tackles for loss, and three pressures.
Granderson earned more playing time during the 2020 season, appearing in 15 contests and 30% of the defensive snaps. Once again primarily used in passing situations, he'd record five sacks, nine QB hits, and 11 pressures to go with three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
After the free agent departure of DE Trey Hendrickson in 2021, Granderson would see an even bigger role. His 448 snaps, 30% of the defensive plays, were more than his first two years combined. His sack total would drop to three, but he had eight QB hits, 15 pressures, and five stops for loss.
In 2022, the Saints awarded Granderson with a two-year contract extension. He'd repay that faith with 5.5 sacks, 13 pressures, nine QB hits, and nine tackles for loss over 16 games. In fact, Granderson's play was far superior to that of former first-round choice Marcus Davenport, earning him more playing time over Davenport as the season progressed.
Early in last year's campaign, the Saints rewarded Granderson with another new contract. This one was for four years and $52 million dollars. Granderson would take that new deal and respond with his best season to date, starting all 17 games and playing in 79% of the defensive snaps. His 874 snaps were nearly double what he'd played in 2022, previously a career-best.
Granderson's 2023-24 season included 8.5 sacks, 28 pressures, 20 QB hits, and 14 tackles for loss among 78 total stops. He was the most consistent performer on the New Orleans defensive front and arguably their most disruptive defender overall.
Granderson, 27, has also improved his run defense exponentially over his five-year career. While that part of his game still needs improving, he's blossomed into an every down player for the Saints defense.
A player with excellent length, the 6'5" and 261-Lb. Granderson is a little smaller than the preferred New Orleans prototype at edge. However, he plays with underrated strength at the point of attack. His long arms help him fend off blockers and set up counter moves as a pass rusher. He also has a nice bend around the edge and explosive burst into the backfield.
New Orleans signed DE Chase Young this offseason, the second overall choice in the NFL Draft, in hopes of improving their pass rush. The Saints also expect Cam Jordan to rebound close to the player he's been throughout a terrific 13-year career. Isaiah Foskey is also expected to make a much bigger contribution.
Jordan, Young, and Foskey give hopes of a more disruptive pass rush. They've caused many to overlook the consistent development of Carl Granderson, who will continue to be a crucial part of the Saints edge rush this season.
More Bob Rose Articles
1. New Orleans Saints Announce Two Offensive Transactions On Friday
Read: Saints announce two personnel moves on the offensive side on Friday afternoon.