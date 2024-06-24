The New Orleans Saints Face Several Challenges To Secure Making Their First Playoffs In Three Seasons
NFL Network analyst Adam Rank didn't forecast any significant improvement the Saints should make other than pointing out that if the team falls short of the playoffs, "huge changes" would be required in New Orleans.
From the end of Sean Payton's era into Dennis Allen's, the Saints fell short of the playoffs in three seasons. Now that Allen has complete control of his staff, quarterback, and team, failure to make the postseason would be disappointing, but it may not signal the end.
Hall of Fame football executive Bill Polian once mentioned to Solomon Wilcott on 'The Opening Drive' that today's NFL rushes the success process and a coach needs more than three seasons. This fact could be the case for Dennis Allen, notwithstanding his days leading the Raiders. However, the Who Dat Nation may only welcome another year with Allen if it includes a playoff run.
"Now New Orleans has to take the next step," Rank wrote. "You kind of get the feeling that if the Saints don't make the playoffs -- and I don't want to put that out in the universe (but I will) -- there will be huge changes in store for 2025."
New Orleans tied Tampa Bay last season with a 9-8 record, although losing the tiebreaker cost them a postseason appearance. This season, the demands of a grueling schedule against tough NFC and AFC opponents will be challenging.
According to a conversation between Bill Lekas and Brad Hopkins on SiriusXM NFL Radio an NFC team must notch a minimum of 10 wins this season to earn a playoff berth. Dennis Allen's team is trending in that direction after posting a 9-8 record, but certain factors must be in place.
A. The Offensive Line
Protecting Derek Carr is the main priority if the playoffs are indeed on the horizon in New Orleans. Can 2024's first-round pick Taliese Fuaga and Trevor Penning be the answers at the tackle position? Also, who will step into the left guard after Andrus Peat's exit?
B. Alvin Kamara
The top priority is resolving Alvin Kamara's contract concerns. The star running back has clarified his intentions, and he wants to retire with the Saints. Still, did his early minicamp exit place pressure on general manager Mickey Loomis or ruffle his feathers? Nevertheless, Alvin Kamara is a critical component for Klint Kubiak's offense to be fully effective when the team kicks off in Week 1 versus Carolina.
C. Defensive Line/Edge Rushers
Despite recovering from neck surgery and looking the part during his recent workout sessions, we still need to figure out what Chase Young will do in New Orleans.
Tanoh Kpassangnon is mending from a torn Achilles, and Cam Jordan's production has tailed off a bit. Who will be the next consistent edge rusher opposite Carl Granderson this season? Former first-rounder Payton Turner has the tools, but remaining healthy has been his issue. Foskey has potential. The entire pass-rush rotation for the Saints needs to generate over 40 sacks. With that expectation, six or more shouldn't come from the linebackers as it did last season.
D. A Potent Rushing Attack
We know what Alvin Kamara can do. Kubiak's staff will need to find ways to complement Kamara's production with more from Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller. Last season, "the Saints rushing attack was anemic," Mike Detillier said to the Saints News Network. Incorporating Taysom Hill into the rushing attack will help, but Williams is a scorer. One touchdown should not have come on the final offensive play of the season.
E. Saints Secondary
Kool-Aid McKinstry's assimilation into the veteran corps of cornerbacks with Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, and Alontae Taylor is vital. Losing backup Isaac Yiadom in free agency dented the Saints' defensive backfield, so if one of the starters has injury downtime, McKinstry must be ready.
F. NFC Games To Focus
Six NFC games outside of the NFC South divisional match-ups that the Saints must keep focus on:
- Week 2 at Dallas
- Week 3 vs. Philadelphia
- Week 13 vs. Los Angeles
- Week 14 at Giants
- Week 15 vs. Washington - a sneaky sleeper
- Week 16 at Green Bay
With this lineup, the NFC wins are paramount to making the playoffs. New Orleans cannot go under .500 here, or it's "wait until next season." The reality is simple. We'll see about the Saints in training camp. Going against the San Francisco 49ers in the second preseason affair will give a sense of the team. Are the New Orleans Saints a playoff team?
We shall see.