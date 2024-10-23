Why The Saints' Alvin Kamara Extension Was A Smart Move
The New Orleans Saints made the most logical move. Alvin Kamara remained committed to his desire to play for the New Orleans Saints this summer.
Alvin Kamara has signed a two-year contract extension worth $24.5 million, ensuring his continued presence with the Saints franchise. The All-Pro running back will receive a $15.5 million signing bonus and $22.3 million in guaranteed money.
Tuesday's Opening Drive had Pro Football Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian breaking down why the New York Giants made the wrong decision by not re-signing Saquan Barkley this offseason.
"The problem is that guys like Sean Barkley, talent-wise, come along infrequently," Polian pointed out. "And in terms of makeup and character and what he means to the franchise in the locker room, and that the fans, guys like that come out along rarely. So now you're really on the horns of the dilemma. You almost can't be right. No matter what you do, it's not going to turn out 100% right. And so they [Giants] made what they thought was the best decision, and in the short run, it's come back to haunt them."
Barkley shredded the Giants' defense for 176 yards on 17 carries and scored a touchdown against his former team.
It's a tricky line to cross when a team allows a "game-changer" to leave. In the case of New Orleans, they couldn't afford to have Kamara to be unhappy and hit the open market. Finding a replacement for Alvin Kamara would have been a crap shot for the Saints.
In 2024, Kamara has rushed 111 times for 438 yards and six touchdowns. He's added 34 receptions for 252 yards and one touchdown. Over his career, Kamara has over 10,738 yards from scrimmage with 84 touchdowns and numerous franchise records.