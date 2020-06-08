Saints News Network
Jonathan Vilma joins Fox Sports as NFL Game Analyst

BtBoylan

Jonathan Vilma leaves ABC/ESPN, where he served on ABC's college football pregame alongside former USC standout QB Mark Sanchez. 

Since retiring from the NFL, Jonathan Vilma, 38, has found a home with ABC/ESPN as a college football analyst. Vilma spent his college days at the University of Miami from 2000 to 2003. During his college career, Vilma earned 1st team Big East conference honors (2001), All-American Honors (2003), and a BCS National Championship (2001).

After time at NBC, covering the Fighting Irish, and ABC/ESPN covering college football, Vilma takes his talents back to the league where he spent nine years leading defenses. Fox Sports and the former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year agreed to a deal that adds Vilma to the broadcast booth on Sundays. Vilma will likely join the long time play-by-play man Kenny Albert in the booth.

Fox Sports had paired Kenny Albert in the booth with former Tampa Bay Bucs CB Ronde Barber over the past few seasons. Following the 2019 season, Fox Sports did not renew Barber’s contract. His exit leaves a vacancy alongside Albert in the booth on Sundays. The Fox Sports Network is in favor of pairing the veteran broadcaster, Albert, with “rookie” analyst Jonathan Vilma in the fall.

The New York Jets selected Vilma in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft. The University of Miami product was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year before being traded to the New Orleans Saints in 2008. Vilma helped the Saints capture a Super Bowl title in 2009, collecting 110 tackles, 2 sacks, and 3 INTs. After the 2012 season, the Saints did not renew Vilma’s contract. Vilma officially announced his retirement on December 6th, 2015, and joined the Saints Hall of Fame the same day.

Fox Sports will broadcast 10 New Orleans Saints regular season games in 2020.  The Who Dat Nation should expect to see Vilma back in the Superdome this season covering the team he helped claim a Super Bowl title in 2009-10.

