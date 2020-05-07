Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

New Orleans Saints 2020 schedule revealed

John Hendrix

The New Orleans Saints 2020 schedule is out! Football fans can only hope that we are back to normal by September, as we now know how the Saints schedule shapes up. New Orleans has five prime time games for the upcoming season, and has a ton of late kickoffs on deck.

2020 New Orleans Saints Preseason Schedule

  • Week 1 (Aug. 13-17): at Los Angeles Rams, TBD
  • Week 2 (Aug. 23): at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m., FOX
  • Week 3 (Aug. 27-30): Houston Texans, TBD
  • Week 4 (Sep. 3-4): Miami Dolphins, TBD

2020 New Orleans Saints Schedule

  • Week 1 (Sep. 13): Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:25 p.m., FOX
  • Week 2 (Sep. 21): at Las Vegas Raiders, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
  • Week 3 (Sep. 27): Green Bay Packers, 7:20 p.m., NBC
  • Week 4 (Oct. 4): at Detroit Lions, 12 p.m., FOX
  • Week 5 (Oct. 12): Los Angeles Chargers, 7:15 p.m., NBC
  • Week 6: BYE WEEK
  • Week 7 (Oct. 25): Carolina Panthers, 12 p.m., FOX
  • Week 8 (Nov. 1): at Chicago Bears, 3:25 p.m., FOX
  • Week 9 (Nov. 8): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:20 p.m., NBC
  • Week 10 (Nov. 15): San Francisco 49ers, 3:25 p.m., FOX
  • Week 11 (Nov. 22): Atlanta Falcons, 12:00 p.m., FOX
  • Week 12 (Nov. 29): at Denver Broncos, 3:05 p.m., FOX
  • Week 13 (Dec. 6): at Atlanta Falcons, 12 p.m., FOX
  • Week 14 (Dec. 13): at Philadelphia Eagles, 3:25 p.m., FOX
  • Week 15 (Dec. 20): Kansas City Chiefs, 3:25 p.m., CBS
  • Week 16 (Dec. 25): Minnesota Vikings, 3:30 p.m., FOX/NFLN
  • Week 17 (Jan. 3): at Carolina Panthers, 12 p.m., FOX 

The Saints rank 24th on their strength of schedule (SoS) with their opponents at a .490 winning percentage. They'll be tested right out of the gate with Tom Brady and the Bucs coming to town in Week 1, and have three prime time games all before their bye week in Week 6. The Saints also play on Christmas Day, which is going to be a Friday just several days after hosting Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Needless to say, it's going to fun watching Drew Brees go head-to-head with a lot of these quarterbacks.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Running Backs have depth; Who's behind Kamara and Murray?

The New Orleans Saints go into 2020 with a pair of dangerous playmakers at running back and the young talented ones to watch.

Bob Rose

by

AndrewAudu

Saints QB Depth Chart, Post-Draft

Will QB Drew Brees continue to play at a Hall of Fame level in 2020 for the New Orleans Saints?

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Saints SMU Alumni led to DL Margus Hunt signing with New Orleans

Margus Hunt's SMU Alums already on the Saints made his free agency decision an easy one.

BtBoylan

by

carlaantoine

Drew Brees and Tom Brady to Battle in New Orleans, Week 1

The NFL has set the New Orleans Saints to battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener in New Orleans on September 13, 2020 at 3:25 PM CST. Fox Sports is reported to broadcast the game inside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

John Hendrix

Analyzing the 2020 Saints schedule

The Saints have an interesting road stretch on their hands for the 2020 schedule, as well as a lot of late kickoffs. They'll also have a total of five prime time games.

John Hendrix

Saints 2020 Schedule Release Breakdown - LIVE

New Orleans Saints 2020 Schedule release analysis from the Saints News Network reporters John Hendrix, Bob Rose, Brendan Boylan, Dr. Carla Antoine, and Host, Kyle T. Mosley.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints deemed third-highest passionate sports fan base in America

A recent Forbes study of 123 professional teams across America concluded that the Saints have the third-highest passionate sports fan base.

John Hendrix

Bayou Blitz: Guests - Saints DB Keith Washington and Mike Detillier (LIVE STREAM)

The Bayou Blitz Podcast will have special guests Saints rookie CB Keith Washington and NFL Draft Expert Mike Detillier. Hosts: Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley

Kyle T. Mosley

NFL takes a tenacious stand against COVID-19, Saints plan to return in 2020

The National Football League and Commissioner Roger Goodell takes a tenacious stand against COVID-19 for a 2020 Regular Season. But will it happen in 2020?

Dr.C

by

BtBoylan

Saints schedule expected to drop this week by NFL

The NFL is expected to release the 2020 schedule this week, which won't have any international games. However, we're just eager to see how the Saints season stacks up.

John Hendrix

by

Bob Rose