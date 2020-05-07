The New Orleans Saints 2020 schedule is out! Football fans can only hope that we are back to normal by September, as we now know how the Saints schedule shapes up. New Orleans has five prime time games for the upcoming season, and has a ton of late kickoffs on deck.

2020 New Orleans Saints Preseason Schedule

Week 1 (Aug. 13-17) : at Los Angeles Rams, TBD

2020 New Orleans Saints Schedule

Week 1 (Sep. 13) : Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:25 p.m., FOX

The Saints rank 24th on their strength of schedule (SoS) with their opponents at a .490 winning percentage. They'll be tested right out of the gate with Tom Brady and the Bucs coming to town in Week 1, and have three prime time games all before their bye week in Week 6. The Saints also play on Christmas Day, which is going to be a Friday just several days after hosting Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Needless to say, it's going to fun watching Drew Brees go head-to-head with a lot of these quarterbacks.