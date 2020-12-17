NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Week 15: Saints Thursday Injury Report

Michael Thomas didn't practice for the Saints again, according to Thursday's injury report.
Author:
Publish date:

The second injury report of Week 15 has dropped for the Saints, which has most all of the players listed from yesterday. Here's how Thursday look for New Orleans, as they continue making preparations for their big matchup with Kansas City.

Did Not Practice: Malcom Brown (shoulder/calf), Nick Easton (concussion), Michael Thomas (ankle)

Limited: Deonte Harris (neck)

Full: Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), Marcus Davenport (quad), Andrus Peat (foot), Malcolm Roach (illness)

Brown, Easton, and Thomas did not practice for a second straight day, which obviously raises some concern. Thomas has been battling the ankle injury for quite some time, so tomorrow's status will be what to pay close attention to. The rest of the players on the report were upgraded, so that's a good sign. Tommylee Lewis (illness) was listed on the first report, but disappeared off today's.

For the Chiefs, the big story is that both of their tackles Mike Remmers (neck/back) and Eric Fisher (back) did not practice. Tyreek Hill was full for the second day in a row with a hamstring injury.

The final report drops tomorrow afternoon with injury designations. Drew Brees was practicing on Thursday with a helmet on, as he's in the three-week practice window. We'll see if he gets called up for the game.

