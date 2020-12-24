NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Week 16: Saints Final Injury Report

Three players have been ruled out of action for the Saints ahead of their Christmas Day matchup with the Vikings.
The final injury report has dropped for the Saints, as they're in final prep mode for their Christmas Day meeting with the Vikings. Three players have been ruled out of the game, and several moves have been announced.

Out: Tre'Quan Smith (ankle), Nick Easton (concussion), Marcus Williams (ankle)

Questionable: Trey Hendrickson (neck), Andrus Peat (ankle), Malcom Brown (calf)

The Saints had the same players from Wednesday's injury report. Hendrickson and Peat did not practice, while Brown was limited. Carl Granderson (neck) was listed as a full participant on practice Thursday, and does not carry an injury designation going into tomorrow. New Orleans had several moves that the team announced today. Here's the run down.

  • Marquez Callaway activated from injured reserve
  • Jameis Winston activated from Reserve/COVID-19 list
  • Lil'Jordan Humphrey elevated from the practice squad 
  • Austin Carr signed to active roster from practice squad 
  • Tommylee Lewis and Patrick Omameh have been waived 
  • Tre'Quan Smith goes on IR

The Vikings ruled several players out ahead of Friday, with their key linebackers in Eric Kendricks (calf) and Troy Dye (concussion) are out. Todd Davis is also doubtful with a rib injury. Also declared out for the Vikings are Kyle Rudolph (foot), Alexander Mattison (concussion), and Jalyn Holmes (groin).

