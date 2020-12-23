Week 16: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

Seven Saints are listed on the second injury report of Week 16, as the team continues preparing for the Vikings.

The second injury report of Week 16 is out for the Saints, as they continue their preparations for the Vikings on Christmas Day. This is the first true injury report of the week, and Tuesday's was just an estimation based on the team just having walkthroughs. Here's how Wednesday shapes out.

Did Not Practice: Tre'Quan Smith (ankle), Nick Easton (concussion), Marcus Williams (ankle)

Limited: Trey Hendrickson (neck), Andrus Peat (ankle), Carl Granderson (neck), Malcom Brown (calf)

Hendrickson was a late addition to the report after not being listed originally, but remained limited on Wednesday. Peat was upgraded from being a non-participant, while Smith and Williams remained out of practice. Williams is reportedly dealing with a low-ankle injury, while Easton has been out for a bit with a concussion. Sean Payton said this morning that he's hopeful Marquez Callaway can join the team for their game this week, as he was announced as designated to return to practice on Tuesday.

For the Vikings, they had 11 players listed on today's report. Notable absences from their practice were Eric Kendricks (calf), Kyle Rudolph (foot), Todd Davis (ribs), and Alexander Mattison (concussion).

The final injury report drops tomorrow, as we keep looking forward to a rare Friday game.