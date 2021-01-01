Week 17: Saints Final Injury Report

The final regular season injury report is out for the Saints, as they make their last preparations to take on the Panthers in Week 17. It's an important game for New Orleans, as they'll undoubtedly be scoreboard watching some with the Packers and Seahawks playing at the same time. What's at stake is the top seed in the NFC. Only two players have been ruled out of action for the Saints.

Saints Final Injury Report

Out: Josh Hill (hand), Marcus Williams (ankle)

For starters, a new development on Friday that is a bit concerning involves Alvin Kamara. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, he did not practice and was awaiting confirmation on a COVID-19 test after having a positive test. This could be significant if a positive test is confirmed, as he would miss the Panthers game and could miss a Wild Card game.

Meanwhile, all the other Saints who were listed on the previous injury report do not carry an injury designation going into the game, and were all full participants of practice on Friday. That means New Orleans should have David Onyemata (knee), Latavius Murray (quadricep), Trey Hendrickson (neck), Malcom Brown (calf), Andrus Peat (ankle), and Nick Easton (concussion) in the lineup.