Week 17: Saints Thursday Injury Report

The same eight players are listed on the Saints second injury report of Week 17, with some good news of several being upgraded.
Author:
Publish date:

We have one day left in 2020, and it's a relief for many. Hopefully, 2021 has a lot more to offer and maybe we can get back to normalcy in the near future. We're looking forward to big things from the Saints, as we close out the NFL season. As they continue preparing for the Week 17 finale against the Panthers, here's how their second injury report looks.

Did Not Practice: Marcus Williams (ankle), Josh Hill (hand)

Full: David Onyemata (knee), Latavius Murray (quadricep), Trey Hendrickson (neck), Malcom Brown (calf), Andrus Peat (ankle), Nick Easton (concussion)

Murray, Hendrickson, and Onyemata were all limited on Wednesday, so it's a great sign seeing them upgraded to full participants. It's also good news seeing Brown, Peat, and Easton all practicing fully for a second straight day. 

Meanwhile, the Panthers have 13 players listed on their injury report, as they are expected to be without Christian McCaffrey (thigh) and Mike Davis (ankle). As always, the final list with game designations will be out on Friday. 

