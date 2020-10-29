The New Orleans Saints (4-2) travel to Soldier Field to battle the Chicago Bears (5-2) in America's Game of the Week in Week 8. As we approach game-day, both teams could be without their number one receivers as Michael Thomas and Allen Robinson II appeared on Thursday's injury reports. Below is the full injury report issued from each organization Thursday afternoon.

The New Orleans Saints listed four players on their Thursday injury report ahead of Week 8's contest against Chicago, including WRs Michael Thomas and Marquez Callaway who both returned to practice.

Did Not Practice

OG Nick Easton (Concussion)

Limited Practice

WR Michael Thomas (Ankle/Hamstring)

WR Marquez Callaway (Ankle)

OT Terron Armstead (Elbow)

The Chicago Bears listed eleven players on their injury report Thursday, which includes a pair of former New Orleans Saints (Ted Ginn Jr. and Jimmy Graham). The team's full injury report is below.

