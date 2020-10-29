SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Week 8: Saints Thursday Injury Report

BtBoylan

The New Orleans Saints (4-2) travel to Soldier Field to battle the Chicago Bears (5-2) in America's Game of the Week in Week 8. As we approach game-day, both teams could be without their number one receivers as Michael Thomas and Allen Robinson II appeared on Thursday's injury reports. Below is the full injury report issued from each organization Thursday afternoon.

The New Orleans Saints listed four players on their Thursday injury report ahead of Week 8's contest against Chicago, including WRs Michael Thomas and Marquez Callaway who both returned to practice.

Did Not Practice

  • OG Nick Easton (Concussion)

Limited Practice

  • WR Michael Thomas (Ankle/Hamstring)
  • WR Marquez Callaway (Ankle)
  • OT Terron Armstead (Elbow)

The Chicago Bears listed eleven players on their injury report Thursday, which includes a pair of former New Orleans Saints (Ted Ginn Jr. and Jimmy Graham). The team's full injury report is below.

Related Articles:

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.si.com/nfl/saints or www.saintnews.net.

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints vs. Panthers: Players to Watch

Which New Orleans players need to take center stage for the Saints to beat Carolina?

Bob Rose

by

rapistt

Saints Pregame Report: Panthers vs. Saints [LIVE STREAM]

John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan will breakdown the Panthers vs. Saints contest in their Pregame live broadcast.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

rapistt

Saints Friday Injury Report: Thomas, Sanders, & Callaway are [OUT] of Bears Game

New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears Friday injury report as issued by the organizations for Week 8 in the 2020 NFL regular season.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Offense vs. Bears Defense Preview

It will be Strength vs. Strength as when the New Orleans Saints offense eyes up the fearsome defense of the Chicago Bears.

Bob Rose

Saints vs. Bears: 3 Things to Watch in Week 8

Three things to watch in the New Orleans Saints Week 8 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

BtBoylan

Panthers vs Saints GameDay Live Blog & Thread.

Saints News Network's Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints GameDay Live Blog & Thread.

BtBoylan

Saints Defense vs. Bears Offense Preview

Can the New Orleans defense finally manage to limit big plays against a moribund Chicago offense to come away with a road victory?

Bob Rose

Week 8: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

New Orleans Saints Wednesday injury report as issued by the organization for Week 8 in the 2020 NFL regular season.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints X-Factors in Week 8

Three X-Factors for the New Orleans Saints headed into their Week 8 matchup at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears.

BtBoylan

First Look: Saints vs. Bears

The Saints have won three straight after starting 1-2, and that streak will be put to the test against the Bears at Soldier Field.

John Hendrix