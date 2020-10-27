SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Saints Defense will face Top 3rd-Down and Red-Zone Offenses

Kyle T. Mosley

The New Orleans Saints will still have several top third-down converting and red-zone offenses in the NFL on their schedule.

I read a tweet from journalist Jeff Duncan and was alarmed again about the Saints defense's state in 2020. 

 Duncan shared: 

The alarming stats were 29th (3rd third downs) and 32nd (red zone defense. Not horrible, but horrific! These are not a Halloween play on words, but Dennis Allen must find answers soon to what's plaguing the team in these two areas. If not, the Saints' playoff hopes and Super Bowl dreams will quickly turn into screaming nightmares.

Let's examine a few of the Saints opponents offenses' third-down and red-scoring effectiveness:

3rd-Down Conversions/Red Zone Scoring

Team
3rd Down Conversions
Red Zone Offense Scoring

Bears

 36.35%

 52.63%

Buccaneers

43.82%

78.57%

49ers

42.04%

69.23%

Falcons

44.00%

58.33%

Vikings

37.70%

75%

Chiefs

48.86%

65.52%

Saints QB Drew Brees
Saints QB Drew Brees Audibles;  Credit: WVUE in New Orleans, LA

According to Teamrankings.com, the best on third down in the NFL are the Saints, followed by the Bills (52.38%), Steelers (51.09%), Packers (50.0%), and Raiders (48.86%).  The Packers are the only NFC team in the top five - Green defeated New Orleans in Week 3, 37-30. New Orleans sits at the top of the NFC with 7.3 third-down conversions per game - next is Atlanta (6.3), and Packers (6.2), Rams (6.2), Chiefs (6.1), and Eagles (6.1). Three teams, Falcons (2x), Chiefs, and Eagles, remain on the Saints 2020 schedule.

The league's best team in red-zone scoring is Seattle at a blistering 85.71%.  The Seahawks are followed by the Titans (80.0%), Browns (79.17%), Bucs (78.57%), and Cardinals (76.0%). The next two out of three red-zone offenses are Saints opponents in the Vikings (75.0%) and 49ers (69.23%).   

New Orleans may not face either if they reach the playoffs, but both teams will test the Saints defense in Week 10 (49ers) and Week 16 (Vikings).  The advantage for the Saints is both games will be inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, with fans in attendance.

Russell Wilson
Sep 27, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stands outside the locker room before kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints could meet the Bucs, Seattle, Cardinals, or Packers in the 2021 NFC Playoffs.

The best offensive squads at scoring touchdowns in 2020 are Seattle (4.5/gm), Green Bay (4.0/gm), Bucs (3.9/gm), Titans (3.8/gm), and Chiefs (3.7/gm). Two, Bucs and Chiefs, are left to face the Saints.

More Defensive Concerns for New Orleans

Marshon Lattimore, Saints CB
Credit: USA Today Sports

Here are a few stats through Week 7, which the New Orleans defense allows in 2020: 

  1. 5.4 yds/play (11th), 
  2. 50.62% third-down conversions, 
  3. 1.2 4th down conversion/gm (3rd worst) at 77.78% converted, 
  4. 10.8 yds/completion (21st), 
  5. 0.8 takeaways/gm (26th)

The numbers don't lie. Most of the Saints' defensive numbers are in the middle of the NFL. Not bad, but not great for a team contending for a run at the Super Bowl. Suppose they cannot become more opportunistic in creating turnovers and limiting the passing first-downs. In that case, the team may be looking at another unsatisfying playoff exit in January - if they earn a berth. 

Remember, this year, only one team per conference will get a first-round playoff bye week.  At the moment, it appears the Saints are nipping at the Seahawks, Packers, Cardinals, Bears, Bucs heels for that lone spot.

Can the Saints defense correct their ills and make a turnaround down the stretch of this season?

We shall see.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints vs. Panthers: Players to Watch

Which New Orleans players need to take center stage for the Saints to beat Carolina?

Bob Rose

by

rapistt

Saints Pregame Report: Panthers vs. Saints [LIVE STREAM]

John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan will breakdown the Panthers vs. Saints contest in their Pregame live broadcast.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

rapistt

Panthers vs Saints GameDay Live Blog & Thread.

Saints News Network's Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints GameDay Live Blog & Thread.

BtBoylan

Panthers vs. Saints: Week 7 Pregame Report

Teddy Bridgewater returns to New Orleans to take on his former team, as the Panthers and Saints meet for a Week 7 NFC South showdown.

John Hendrix

by

Joshua1999

Saints Have a Major Safety Issue

A deal remains possible before the November 3rd trade deadline. But here are six free agent possibilities that could give New Orleans much-needed help at safety.

Bob Rose

Keys to a Saints Victory vs. Panthers in Week 7

The Saints News Network Krewe provides their keys to a New Orleans Saints victory in Week 7.

BtBoylan

by

rapistt

By the Numbers: Panthers vs. Saints in Week 7

A look inside the numbers of the New Orleans Saints Week 7 Victory over the Carolina Panthers.

BtBoylan

Week 7 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

The Saints picked up their second NFC South of the season by beating the Panthers, as it was another hard fought victory for Sean Payton's squad. Here's your Week 7 snap counts and playing time percentages.

John Hendrix

Week 7: Saints Inactives

Two players were previously ruled out for the Saints. Here's a look at who's in and who's out for Week 7's matchup against the Panthers.

John Hendrix

Game Balls from the Saints 27-24 Division Win Over the Panthers

New Orleans pulls out a crucial NFC South win over Carolina with a terrific offensive performance.

Bob Rose