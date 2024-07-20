Saints News Network

Why Derek Carr Almost Didn't Sign With The New Orleans Saints

New Orleans' franchise leader almost chose another struggling team over before signing with the Saints!

Terry Kimble

Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr enters his second year under center with the black and gold. Carr recently appeared on the Pardon My Take Podcast to reveal how close he was to signing with an AFC East team last offseason.

CARR JOINING THE AFC EAST?

"I could've [signed with the Jets]. It just wasn't the right time for me. There was still like four or five teams I had to hear from", Carr told podcast hosts Dan "Big Cat" Katz and PFT Commenter. He continued, "I remember sitting there with (Jets coach Robert Saleh), and he's like, 'Look, man, we'd love to have you. It's up to you.'"

The four-time Pro Bowler revealed how big a fan he is of Jets coach Robert Saleh. "I am probably like (Saleh's) biggest fan. Like I absolutely 10/10 would run through a wall for him even if he's not my coach. If he was like 'I need you to do this' yes sir, I would do it."

LANDING WITH THE SAINTS

Carr ultimately signed a 4-year, $150 million deal with the Saints in 2023. The Jets pivoted by acquiring former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Despite a slow start for Carr in New Orleans, he finished the year strong last season.

The veteran QB threw for 3,878 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. New Orleans narrowly missed the postseason after finishing 9-8.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 20, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) shake hands after an NFL football game at O.co Coliseum. The Packers defeated the Raiders 30-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

THIS SEASON FOR CARR AND RODGERS

Aaron Rodgers' season abruptly ended in the first offensive possession of the regular season for the Jets. The future Hall of Famer tore his Achilles tendon, which sidelined him for the year. Although Rodgers has since recovered, it remains to be seen if he will be the same player, given his age and the severity of his injury.

New Orleans looks to add more explosiveness to its offense this season, with new offensive coordinator Klint Kupiak calling plays for the Saints. The team finished No. 14 in total offense and No. 11 in passing yards per game.

