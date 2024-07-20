Why Derek Carr Almost Didn't Sign With The New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr enters his second year under center with the black and gold. Carr recently appeared on the Pardon My Take Podcast to reveal how close he was to signing with an AFC East team last offseason.
CARR JOINING THE AFC EAST?
"I could've [signed with the Jets]. It just wasn't the right time for me. There was still like four or five teams I had to hear from", Carr told podcast hosts Dan "Big Cat" Katz and PFT Commenter. He continued, "I remember sitting there with (Jets coach Robert Saleh), and he's like, 'Look, man, we'd love to have you. It's up to you.'"
The four-time Pro Bowler revealed how big a fan he is of Jets coach Robert Saleh. "I am probably like (Saleh's) biggest fan. Like I absolutely 10/10 would run through a wall for him even if he's not my coach. If he was like 'I need you to do this' yes sir, I would do it."
LANDING WITH THE SAINTS
Carr ultimately signed a 4-year, $150 million deal with the Saints in 2023. The Jets pivoted by acquiring former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Despite a slow start for Carr in New Orleans, he finished the year strong last season.
The veteran QB threw for 3,878 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. New Orleans narrowly missed the postseason after finishing 9-8.
THIS SEASON FOR CARR AND RODGERS
Aaron Rodgers' season abruptly ended in the first offensive possession of the regular season for the Jets. The future Hall of Famer tore his Achilles tendon, which sidelined him for the year. Although Rodgers has since recovered, it remains to be seen if he will be the same player, given his age and the severity of his injury.
New Orleans looks to add more explosiveness to its offense this season, with new offensive coordinator Klint Kupiak calling plays for the Saints. The team finished No. 14 in total offense and No. 11 in passing yards per game.