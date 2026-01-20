Cameron Jordan Reveals Odds Of Re-Signing To Saints

The New Orleans Saints would be wise to find a way to keep Cameron Jordan around if he decides to play another year in the National Football League.

Jordan is a 15-year veteran and has spent his entire career in New Orleans. He showed that there's plenty left in the tank in 2025 as he racked up 10 1/2 sacks in 17 games played. It was the first time he reached double-digit sacks since he logged 12 1/2 sacks in 2021. Jordan and Chase Young combined to tally 22 1/2 sacks in 2025. Imagine what these two could do with another year together in Brandon Staley's defense?

On Monday, Jordan joined "The Set with Terron Armstead" and noted that there's a "94 percent" chance he re-signs with the Saints if he continues his career in 2026, as shared by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

The Saints need to get a deal done

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris react after the Falcons defeated the Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Cam Jordan said on @thesetshow_ there’s a “94%” chance he re-signs with the Saints if he keeps playing, but noted that he also likes his media gigs and finds that it’s like being part of a good team. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 20, 2026

There's hope around the Saints right now for the first time in a bit. Jordan played a huge role in the defense's success throughout the 2025 season. There is a real chance that the Saints can fight for the top spot in the NFC South in 2026 and keeping Jordan around should be a priority. The Saints are turning things around and keeping a veteran presence around like Jordan to help the team on this path would do nothing but help.

Even if Jordan doesn't rack up 10 sacks next year, his presence alone would be steadying as the team enters year No. 2 of Tyler Shough and Kellen Moore. It's nice to hear Jordan throw out the number 94 percent, but now the Saints have to go out and get a deal over the finish line.

