Saints Urged to Swing Blockbuster Trade for Jaguars $14 Million Star

The New Orleans Saints seemed to have found their franchise quarterback with rookie sensation Tyler Shough. Shough burst on the scene in a big way down the stretch last year, which should have Saints fans buzzing going into the offseason.

But the Saints need to work on building their offense around Shough. They have a franchise wide receiver in Chris Olave, but they still need to add a running back and more wide receivers to the offense. They could look to add to both skill positions in the coming months.

Andy Quach of Jacksonville Jaguars OnSi recently urged the Saints to swing a trade for Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. this offseason.

Brian Thomas Jr. would be a perfect trade target for the Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) walks off the field after losing to the Bills during an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The New Orleans Saints seem to have found a gem in Tyler Shough. The rookie quarterback took the world by storm, leading his team to a 5-3 record in his eight starts," Quach wrote. "While they may have their answer under center, the Saints need to get younger, cheaper, and more talented across the rest of the depth chart.

"Adding BTJ would give New Orleans another lethal threat opposite Chris Olave, or even open things up for the team to move off of the former Ohio State Buckeye in a second deal. The Saints need to use their draft picks wisely to reload their roster, but using some of their selections to land a more proven commodity like Thomas Jr. wouldn't be a bad move."

Thomas is a potential superstar at wide receiver, but he put together a down year last year.

However, he could return to his rookie year form with the Saints. During his rookie season, Thomas totaled nearly 1,300 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns. Shough could be the key to unlocking Thomas' potential again next season.

Olave put together a career year with Shough at the helm for half of it. Adding Thomas alongside Olave would give the Saints a dangerous wide receiver duo that could turn their biggest weakness into a huge strength.

