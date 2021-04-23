New Orleans Saints Live Mock Draft 2021 - SNN

New Orleans Saints live mock draft from the Saints News Krewe - John Hendrix, Bob Rose, Brendan Boylan, and Kyle T. Mosley.

Credit: Saints News Network

The Saints News Network sportswriters examined the New Orleans Saints' need to address roster depth in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. All were in agreement New Orleans should focus on cornerback, linebacker, wide receiver, offensive line, and defensive line as primary targets in the draft.

SAINTS SIMULATED MOCK DRAFT

Consensus favorite players if the Saints were to remain at the #28 spot in the draft were:

Greg Newsome II, CB - Northwestern

Asante Samuel, Jr., CB - Florida State

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Notre Dame

Jaycee Horn, CB - South Carolina (if he falls down the draft board)

Micah Parsons, LB - Penn State

Zaven Collins, LB - Tulsas

Elijah Moore, WR - Ole Miss

Consensus second-round and third-round choices by the panel were:

Jamin Davis, LB - Kentucky

Jabril Cox, LB - LSU

Jamar Johnson, S - Indiana

Josh Palmer, WR - Tennessee

Nick Bolton, LB - Missouri

Alex Leatherwood, T - Alabama

Rondale Moore, WR - Purdue

Kelvin Joseph, CB - Kentucky

Kendrick Green, G - Illinois

Pro Football Focus' Mock Draft Simulator was used for demonstration purposes in our mock draft.

Mock Draft Simulators

Draft Guru's Reports

The 2021 NFL Draft will commence on April 29 to May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio. The first round.

New Orleans Saints have eight draft selections in 2021

Round 1 - 28

Round 2 - 60

Round 3 - 98 (Compensatory)

Round 3 - 105 (Special Compensatory)

Round 4 - 133

Round 6 - 218 (Compensatory)

Round 7 - 229 (From Jacksonville Jaguars)

Round 7 - 255

