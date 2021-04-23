New Orleans Saints Live Mock Draft 2021 - SNN

NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+NFL DraftPodcastsVideosSI.com
Search

New Orleans Saints Live Mock Draft 2021

New Orleans Saints live mock draft from the Saints News Krewe - John Hendrix, Bob Rose, Brendan Boylan, and Kyle T. Mosley.
Author:
Publish date:

New Orleans Saints live mock draft from the Saints News Krewe - John Hendrix, Bob Rose, Brendan Boylan, and Kyle T. Mosley.

New Orleans Saints Mock Draft

The Saints News Network sportswriters examined the New Orleans Saints' need to address roster depth in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.   All were in agreement New Orleans should focus on cornerback, linebacker, wide receiver, offensive line, and defensive line as primary targets in the draft.

SAINTS SIMULATED MOCK DRAFT

Consensus favorite players if the Saints were to remain at the #28 spot in the draft were:

  • Greg Newsome II, CB - Northwestern
  • Asante Samuel, Jr., CB - Florida State
  • Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Notre Dame
  • Jaycee Horn, CB - South Carolina (if he falls down the draft board)
  • Micah Parsons, LB - Penn State
  • Zaven Collins, LB - Tulsas
  • Elijah Moore, WR - Ole Miss

Consensus second-round and third-round choices by the panel were:

  • Jamin Davis, LB - Kentucky
  • Jabril Cox, LB - LSU
  • Jamar Johnson, S - Indiana
  • Josh Palmer, WR - Tennessee
  • Nick Bolton, LB - Missouri
  • Alex Leatherwood, T - Alabama
  • Rondale Moore, WR - Purdue
  • Kelvin Joseph, CB - Kentucky
  • Kendrick Green, G - Illinois

Pro Football Focus' Mock Draft Simulator was used for demonstration purposes in our mock draft.  

Mock Draft Simulators

Draft Guru's Reports

The 2021 NFL Draft will commence on April 29 to May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio.  The first round.  

New Orleans Saints have eight draft selections in 2021

  • Round 1 - 28
  • Round 2 - 60
  • Round 3 - 98 (Compensatory)
  • Round 3 - 105 (Special Compensatory)
  • Round 4 - 133
  • Round 6 - 218 (Compensatory)
  • Round 7 - 229 (From Jacksonville Jaguars)
  • Round 7 - 255

New Orleans Saints in 2021

  1. Las Vegas oddsmakers project New Orleans for 9.5 wins in 2021.
  2. Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill will compete for the starting quarterback position.
  3. New Orleans will play 17 regular-season games.

New Orleans Saints Mock Draft
NFL Draft

New Orleans Saints Live Mock Draft 2021 - SNN

Draft Profile-Baron Browning (1)
NFL Draft

Saints 2021 Draft Prospects: Baron Browning

Draft Profile- Andre Cisco
NFL Draft

Saints 2021 Draft Prospects: Andre Cisco

draft profile tommy togiai (1)
NFL Draft

Saints 2021 Draft Prospects: Tommy Togiai

USATSI_13721230_168388561_lowres
News

NFL Schedule Release Set

USATSI_11096150_168389760_lowres
News

Saints Fans get ready for NFL Network and RedZone on HULU + Live TV in 2021

Jameis Winston vs. Taysom Hill Quarterback Competition
Editorial / Opinion

The Saints' Winston-Hill Quarterback Competition is Heating Up

Saints Draft History
NFL Draft

Saints Draft History: Selecting LSU Tigers