New Orleans Saints Live Mock Draft 2021 - SNN

New Orleans Saints Live Mock Draft 2021
New Orleans Saints live mock draft from the Saints News Krewe - John Hendrix, Bob Rose, Brendan Boylan, and Kyle T. Mosley.
The Saints News Network sportswriters examined the New Orleans Saints' need to address roster depth in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. All were in agreement New Orleans should focus on cornerback, linebacker, wide receiver, offensive line, and defensive line as primary targets in the draft.
SAINTS SIMULATED MOCK DRAFT
Consensus favorite players if the Saints were to remain at the #28 spot in the draft were:
- Greg Newsome II, CB - Northwestern
- Asante Samuel, Jr., CB - Florida State
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Notre Dame
- Jaycee Horn, CB - South Carolina (if he falls down the draft board)
- Micah Parsons, LB - Penn State
- Zaven Collins, LB - Tulsas
- Elijah Moore, WR - Ole Miss
Consensus second-round and third-round choices by the panel were:
- Jamin Davis, LB - Kentucky
- Jabril Cox, LB - LSU
- Jamar Johnson, S - Indiana
- Josh Palmer, WR - Tennessee
- Nick Bolton, LB - Missouri
- Alex Leatherwood, T - Alabama
- Rondale Moore, WR - Purdue
- Kelvin Joseph, CB - Kentucky
- Kendrick Green, G - Illinois
Pro Football Focus' Mock Draft Simulator was used for demonstration purposes in our mock draft.
Mock Draft Simulators
Draft Guru's Reports
The 2021 NFL Draft will commence on April 29 to May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio. The first round.
New Orleans Saints have eight draft selections in 2021
- Round 1 - 28
- Round 2 - 60
- Round 3 - 98 (Compensatory)
- Round 3 - 105 (Special Compensatory)
- Round 4 - 133
- Round 6 - 218 (Compensatory)
- Round 7 - 229 (From Jacksonville Jaguars)
- Round 7 - 255
New Orleans Saints in 2021
- Las Vegas oddsmakers project New Orleans for 9.5 wins in 2021.
- Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill will compete for the starting quarterback position.
- New Orleans will play 17 regular-season games.