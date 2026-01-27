Saints-Romeo Doubs Prediction is Best-Case Scenario

The New Orleans Saints' wide receiver room arguably is one or two more pieces away from being really good.

Chris Olave as the No. 1 receiver and Devaughn Vele as a safety blanket over the middle of the field are two big positives. There are lottery tickets with the team that could turn out to be guys that can help the franchise in 2026, like Ja'Lynn Polk or Trey Palmer.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Saints need at least one more legit option, though. That could come early in the 2026 National Football League Draft, or the Saints could look to free agency/trade markets this offseason. However you look at it, the Saints need one more receiver after trading Rashid Shaheed and moving on from Brandin Cooks.

The Saints should bring in a playmaker

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) celebrates a first down reception against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles had an idea that would solve the issue right away: Green Bay Packers pending free agent Romeo Doubs.

"No. 31. WR Romeo Doubs: Saints," Pereles wrote. "The Saints have already determined that they'll move forward into 2026 with Tyler Shough as their quarterback, and in doing so, they should upgrade his surroundings. Doubs would provide a strong No. 2 option opposite Chris Olave. Other suitors: Giants, Jets, 49ers."

This type of move would be the best-case scenario for the Saints. Doubs is just 25 years old and is coming off a season with a career high 724 yards, to go along with 55 catches and six touchdowns. That is legit No. 2 receiver production with a chance for even more. He had 55 catches on 85 targets. It was the highest catch rate of his career (64.7 percent) but clearly there's room for growth. With other playmakers around, like Olave, Vele and Juwan Johnson, it would open things up for Doubs. Tyler Shough showed down the stretch that he can be an above-average starting quarterback in the league as well.

At 25 years old, Doubs would fit the young core the Saints have going as well. When free agency opens up, Doubs is the exact player the team should be targeting.

More NFL: Saints Star Projected to Leave New Orleans to Join Rams