Saints-Bills Keon Coleman Trade Pitched by Insider

The New Orleans Saints have some serious upside in the wide receiver room right now, but could use some more.

New Orleans has Chris Olave, who is a clear, No. 1 receiver in the National Football League. Beyond Olave, the Saints have Devaughn Vele, who looked good when given a real shot after Rashid Shaheed was traded.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Beyond these two, the Saints have a few lottery tickets, including Ja'Lynn Polk and Trey Palmer. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football made the case for another: Keon Coleman of the Buffalo Bills.

The Saints should consider a move

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) carries the ball after a reception defended by New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"I don't think his trade value is very high," Underhill said. "They've destroyed it. I think they've wrecked his trade value. So, what would I trade to get him? Like a [sixth-round pick] or a [seventh-round pick], I think. I wouldn't go out and try to get him, like that. Like I wouldn't just try to pry him out of their, fourth-round pick. I wouldn't do the [Devaughn Vele] thing. If they're getting rid of him and he needs a place to go and you want to add him to Ja'Lynn Polk and Trey Palmer and see if there's some upside there.

"You get him in the system, you get him playing. See if you can steal a guy, I would be willing to do that. I kind of actually like that strategy by the Saints even if Polk busts and Trey Palmer doesn't end up being anything. You got two guys that didn't really cost anything and there's high upside. If you added another to that mix, great. You've got a bunch of guys competing now and your depth is probably crazy and you got awesome players on your practice squad too, then. ... Yeah, man, I would do it for a late-round pick, but I wouldn't give up a lot more."

Coleman was the No. 33 pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He has 960 yards over the last two seasons and was thrown under the bus by the team after the season came to an end. At just 22 years old, this is the exact type of lottery ticket the Saints should be looking for.

More NFL: Trey Hendrickson Available; Could Saints Reunite?