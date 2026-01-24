Saints Prediction Lands Chris Olave Running Mate

The New Orleans Saints argubaly need to add at least one more piece to the wide receiver room this offseason.

Chris Olave is the No. 1 receiver and there's no denying that. Devaughn Vele looked like a legit playmaker paired with Olave and Tyler Shough when Rashid Shaheed was traded. The team already has intriguing depth options with upside, like Trey Palmer and Ja'Lynn Polk. If the Saints can add a legit No. 2 this offseason, they will be in good shape in 2026.

They have the tight end right with Juwan Johnson. A passing attack featuring Johnson, Olave, Vele and a legit No. 2 could be lethal with Shough under center and Alvin Kamara coming out of the backfield. Pro Football Sports Network's Ryan Guthrie shared a list of predictions for the offseason and had an intriguing one: Jauan Jennings to New Orleans.

The Saints need to add a receiver

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

"WR Jauan Jennings: New Orleans Saints," Guthrie wrote. "San Francisco won’t fall for it again. After committing big money to Brandon Aiyuk, the Niners let Jauan Jennings walk. While his WR Impact Score (71.1) ranked No. 77, he scored nine touchdowns in limited action. Pairing him with Chris Olave gives Tyler Shough another red-zone threat."

Jennings is 28 years old and is coming off a season in which he had 55 catches for 643 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games played for the San Francisco 49ers. In 2024, Jennings had 77 catches for 975 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. Spotrac currently has Jennings' market value projected to be just over $67 million across three seasons. In comparison, Jakobi Meyers got a three-year, $60 million deal from the Jacksonville Jaguars and is 29 years old. Jennings arguably isn't at the level of Meyers, so the projected price tag would be on the higher side.

But if he played at the 2024 level, he would be a good pickup. He's someone the Saints should consider, but only if the price is right.

