Two College Stars Who Could Help Fix Saints In 2026
The entire vibe around the New Orleans Saints is going to shift over the next few weeks if Tyler Shough continues to prove that he is the guy for the team of the future.
That doesn't mean that the Saints need to win every game the rest of the way. Shough is a rookie and surely will make some mistakes and turn the ball over at times, but if he shows that he can be a franchise quarterback for the Saints, then all of a sudden a rebuild wouldn't be too bad or even long. The right quarterback expedites all processes. The New England Patriots are a hopeful example. Last season, the Patriots won four games and turned the starting job over to Drake Maye after a few weeks of Jacoby Brissett starting.
The Patriots struggled, but Maye showed enough to be the guy of the future. One year later after investments in the team, New England is 9-2 and Maye potentially is the favorite to win the Most Valuable Player Award. Now, that's a dramatic turnaround. But, goes to show what you can do if you get the quarterback right.
The Saints could end up having a high draft pick
It starts in the NFL Draft as well. The Patriots took offensive lineman Will Campbell with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. New Orleans selected Kelvin Banks Jr. in the first round of the 2025 draft and the line is in a better place. So, who should New Orleans pick? ESPN's Matt Miller mentioned Arizona State's receiver Jordyn Tyson and Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese.
"Wide receiver is absolutely the biggest need, but the best pass catcher in this class hasn't risen to No. 1 pick status," Miller said. "Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson is a top-10 prospect, but he lacks the elite measurables to buck the trend of receivers not being drafted No. 1 overall -- Keyshawn Johnson was the last No. 1 pick at WR in 1996.
"With that option off the table, the Saints would most likely look at the defense if they stick with Shough. Ohio State hybrid defender Arvell Reese would spark a defense that still misses Trey Hendrickson. Reese can play both stack linebacker and off the edge as a pass rusher. Some scouts I've talked to already consider Reese the top player in the class, seeing upside similar to when Micah Parsons was a prospect."
This exercise was based on the five teams that have the shot at the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. New Orleans came in at No. 4. Tyson would be an elite playmaker to pair with Chris Olave. So far this season, he has 57 catches for 628 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games.
Reese would be a game-breaker to pair with Chase Young, Cam Jordan, and the rest of New Orleans' pass rushers. He has 10 sacks and 55 total tackles in nine games for Ohio State.
