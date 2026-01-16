Saints Can Spark Offense Quickly With These Two Prospects

If the New Orleans Saints can come away from the 2026 National Football League Draft with a new playmaker to pair with Chris Olave, that could take the offense to another level.

Olave is a star and Devaughn Vele showed that he can be a reliable piece for this Saints offense. If you add another big-time playmaker to this group, all of a sudden it looks like the team is really onto something. Fortunately, the Saints have the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft and there are two high-end receivers worth looking into.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The top two receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft class are Carnell Tate of Ohio State and Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. listed Tate as the No. 8 overall prospect in his most recent rankings.

The Saints should be looking to add a WR

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"2025 stats over 11 games: 51 catches, 875 receiving yards, 9 receiving TDs," Kiper wrote. "Ohio State has turned into Wide Receiver U, with Emeka Egbuka being the most recent star wideout to come out of Columbus. And while most of the college football world focused on Jeremiah Smith (who isn't eligible for the 2026 draft), Tate put up some serious numbers and showed why he is a top prospect for this class.

"Tate produced big plays on a regular basis, averaging 17.2 yards per catch this season. He is a precise route runner, has great hands and displays outstanding body control. And he'll also happily block for ball carriers, which NFL coaches love to see. Tate had a lower-body injury earlier this season and missed a little time."

He had Tyson at No. 10.

"2025 stats over nine games: 61 catches, 711 receiving yards, 8 receiving TDs," Kiper wrote. "The Colorado transfer lit up defenses for two seasons with the Sun Devils. Tyson's superpower is being open even when it looks like he's completely blanketed. It makes him essentially uncoverable in the red zone. He wins on 50-50 balls and outmuscles defensive backs. A hamstring injury cost him time this season, but he still posted solid numbers."

You can't really go wrong with either of these guys. If one of them are available No. 8, the Saints should strike no matter who it is. They're both that good. If they're both available, Tyson arguably has more upside. This is a guy who had 711 yards, 61 catches, and eight touchdowns in nine games in 2025. But you can't go wrong with Tate either. In fact, the Saints have had some success drafting receivers out of Ohio State, like Olave, for example. Either way, receiver should be the move for New Orleans.

More NFL: Cameron Jordan Strongly Endorses Saints QB Tyler Shough