Why Saints Star Gave Kellen Moore Stamp Of Approval
The New Orleans Saints aren't where they want to be in the standings, but that doesn't mean that they didn't get their search right when picking a new head coach this past offseason.
After a 5-12 season, the Saints were looking around for a new head coach and selected Kellen Moore after he worked as the offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles. Right now, the Saints are 2-8, but young playmaker Chris Olave had nothing but praise for the work he has done so far this season while speaking to Kay Adams on "Up & Adams."
The Saints made a good hire
"He's just a great leader," Olave said to Adams. "He does everything right. I feel like he is so detailed with his work. He knows how to win football games. I mean, not this year. Not this year, but he came from a Super Bowl to a tough situation in just a year. Just the way he carries himself.
"Even being 2-8, I know it's tough. I know he's so frustrated. I know it's taking a lot on him. Just the way he leads. Team meetings, he leads the team with such great energy and just moving on so quick and try to move on and get some wins. I feel like he does a great job at that and I'm excited moving forward."
Moore is known around the league as one of the top offensive minds in the NFL. Although things haven't been clicking for New Orleans yet, it showed promise against the Carolina Panthers last week and now has a week off to prepare for its next matchup next week against the Atlanta Falcons.
If Tyler Shough can play like he did against the Panthers the rest of the way, then Moore is going to look even better by the time the season ends. At the end of the day, if the head coach is right, the quarterback is right, and there are pieces around like Olave, this team should be able to turn things around as soon as 2026.