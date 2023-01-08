The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Panthers vs Saints | Week 18
Saints News Network Reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan discuss the New Orleans Saints' Week 18 matchup against the Panthers.
Saints News Network Reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan discuss the New Orleans Saints' Week 18 matchup against the Panthers.
Watch Here:
Want More Bayou Blitz?
CLICK HERE to join the Bayou Blitz Facebook Group
Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod
Follow Our Hosts on Twitter: Bob Rose: @Bobbyr2613 & Brendan Boylan: @Btboylan
Be sure to subscribe to the Bayou Blitz's weekly live show airing Wednesday nights at 9pm est on Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube.
Also, keep up with the latest news on Saints game day with The Bayou Blitz Podcast's Pre-Game and Halftime show, streaming live for each regular season game the Black and Gold play this season.
Read More Saints News
- Saints Run D Looks to Finish Strong Against Surging Panthers Running Game
- Saints Final Injury Report for Week 18
- 2023 Saints Free Agents: First Glimpse
- Saints Stifling Pass Defense Looks to Silence Panthers Aerial Attack
- Jameis Winston Wins Saints' 2022 Ed Block Courage Award
- Saints, Pelicans Donate AEDs to NORD and JPRD
- Saints Coach Dennis Allen Announces Week 18 QB For Panthers