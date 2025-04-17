Saints Eyeing 'Blazing' Fast CB Prospect
The New Orleans Saints obviously have a need at quarterback right now but that isn't the only position of need.
New Orleans entered the 2024 season with Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo as the team's starting cornerbacks. That's a pretty good duo, but neither are with the franchise any longer. Lattimore was traded to the Washington Commanders and Adebo signed in free agency with the New York Giants.
The Saints could use another option in the secondary and it sounds like they have at least shown some interest in one of the fastest prospects in this draft class.
FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black recently held a private workout with the Saints, among other visits.
"Sources: Oklahoma State CB Korie Black has visited the (Baltimore Ravens) and (New York Giants) — and finishes with the (Miami Dolphins) today. He’s also had a private workout with the Saints and met via Zoom with 10 other teams.
"Black, 6-0, clocked a blazing 4.35 40-yard dash with a 39-inch vertical."
He played five seasons at Oklahoma State. He racked up four interceptions over the last two years, including three in 2024. Overall, he appeared in 12 games in 2024 and had 36 total tackles, three interceptions, and nine passes defended.
Black currently isn't ranked among the top 30 cornerbacks in this draft class by ESPN so the Saints would likely need to take a late-round flier on him or maybe even sign him as an undrafted free agent, that part is speculation, though.