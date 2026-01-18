Saints Linked To $8 Million Breakout Star To Replace Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints have a glimmer of hope as they head into the offseason, which is much more than they had coming into the season.

Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough has burst on the scene and emerged as a potential franchise option for the Saints. He looks to be the caliber of quarterback that the Saints could build around, but this would mean they'd need to add quite a bit of young offensive talent.

They have some talent at wide receiver, in the form of Chris Olave, but that's practically it. They need to add a running back to take over for Alvin Kamara as he nears the end of his career. Kamara likely has one or two solid seasons left before the Saints need to move on from him.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Saints Wire's John Sigler recently linked the Saints to Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker as Kamara's potential replacement in New Orleans.

Kenneth Walker would fit perfectly alongside Alvin Kamara

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"Walker, 25, had arguably his best year as a pro in Klint Kubiak's offense, setting new career-highs for missed tackles forced (61) and runs of 10-plus yards (33)," Sigler wrote. "He's recovered well from a season-ending ankle injury in 2024 and should draw a lot of bidders in free agency if he reaches the open market. His Seattle Seahawks tag-team partner Zach Charbonnet has had a big year, too, and is entering the final year of his rookie contract."

The Saints are going to need to draft a running back or sign a young, established back. Walker would fit the second mold. He would provide the Saints with more stability than any prospect running back could.

Walker seems happy with the Seahawks, especially as they work their way through the playoffs right now. He has the chance to win a Super Bowl with the Seahawks, which could lower his chances of leaving the team.

Either way, the Saints need to be looking for an upgrade at running back. Walker is one of the better young running backs in the league. The Saints would need to make a big offer, but they could pull it off this offseason.

More NFL: Saints Linked To $41 Million Jets Star To Replace Alvin Kamara