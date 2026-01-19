Saints Mock Draft Adds Chris Olave Running Mate

The New Orleans Saints have a superstar receiver on their hands in Chris Olave. If the franchise can add a high-end No. 2 option to the organization, they'll be in good shape in 2026.

New Orleans has Devaughn Vele, who very well could be a good player for this team in 2026. But if the team could add another high-end option between Vele and Olave, that would be for the best heading into Tyler Shough's second season in the National Football League.

Pro Football Focus' Gordon McGuinness floated an intriguing option on Monday in a 2026 NFL Draft mock draft: Makai Lemon out of USC.

"No. 8. New Orleans Saints: WR Makai Lemon, USC," McGuinness wrote. "Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough showed enough in 2025 for the Saints to want to build around him with a playmaker like Lemon. The USC star logged an 81.0 PFF receiving grade against man coverage, caught 66.7 percent of contested targets and dropped just 2.5 percent of the catchable targets thrown his way this season."

The All-American racked up 79 receptions, 1,156 receiving yards, and 11 touchdown receptions in 12 games played in 2025 for USC. He also added two rushing touchdowns. ESPN has Lemon ranked as the No. 3 receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft class, behind Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State at No. 1 and Carnell Tate of Ohio State at No. 2.

In McGuinness' mock draft, he had Tate going with the No. 5 pick to the New York Giants and Tyson to the Cleveland Browns at No. 6.

The Saints need another playmaker and Lemon would add firepower to the room. What would make him even better, would be the fact that he would be on a rookie deal. In free agency, guys like George Pickens, Jauan Jennings, Alec Pierce, Deebo Samuel, and Romeo Doubs will be available. But getting someone who can have a legit impact on the team on a rookie deal would help the team without breaking the bank. That should be a priority.

