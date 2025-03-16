Saints Linked Again To Bills' Former No. 4 Overall Pick, 5-Time Pro Bowler
The New Orleans Saints have the chance to sign a Pro Bowl free agent wide receiver who is surprisingly still on the market.
Having played for the Buffalo Bills last season, this player would be an excellent addition for the Saints, according to LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson.
“While the Saints have two explosive, young wide receivers in Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, finding a complement that brings physicality to their speed could be a solid move for New Orleans,” Jackson wrote.
“Whether a big-bodied outside receiver or a physical slot receiver, the Saints could use another body at the top of their wideout room and there are still some available options on the market. Available fit: Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper.”
Cooper has been linked to the Saints repeatedly in recent days.
The 30-year-old former No. 4 overall pick out of Alabama is a five-time Pro Bowler. In a decade-long career thus far playing for the Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, and Bills, Cooper has tallied 711 receptions, 10,033 receiving yards, and 64 receiving touchdowns.
Spotrac projects Cooper’s average annual salary to be $18.9 million, setting him up for a two-year, $37.9 million deal.
Should the Saints prepare an offer and pounce on Cooper before he’s scooped up by another team? Jackson makes a compelling argument that Cooper would provide Saints quarterback Derek Carr with an important third weapon.
More NFL: Saints Predicted To Draft 'Gifted' QB At No. 71: 'Kellen Moore's Jalen Hurts'