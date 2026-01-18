Tyler Shough Gets Stamp Of Approval From Saints Legend

The New Orleans Saints have a gamer in Tyler Shough.

The 26-year-old had an unorthodox path to the National Football League, but showed his massive upside down the stretch in 2025. This is a guy who spent seven years in college at Oregon, Texas Tech, and Louisville. He battled multiple season-ending injuries and wasn't always a starter, but he battled through. He kept battling and was drafted by the Saints. He didn't win the job out of camp, but improved behind the scenes and got his chance down the stretch and now he looks like the quarterback of the future. He didn't just impress fans or media members, but his own teammates. For example, Cameron Jordan gave Shough is flowers while joining the "Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football? with Jordan Schultz" podcast.

"Man, super competitive demeanor," Jordan said. "What we saw in training camp, I was like, 'Man, he's got time to develop.' And he did at an extremely high pace. So, when Tyler took over, he had been fighting for everything. That's sort of what he brings to the table. Case and point this last game. He eludes a sack, steps through the pocket, knows about to get popped, throws one across the shoulder to (Kevin Austin Jr.) in the end zone. I said, 'Boy, if that boy ain't cooking, I don't know what cooking is.'"

Cam Jordan had some high praise for the QB

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) celebrates after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green joined in and noted that it looks like Shough is a leader from the outside looking in, which Jordan confirmed.

"What he's doing is, 'Hey, I'm going to fight each and every play.' I think that boy said something like, 'I'm willing to die for y'all.' And then we saw him take a couple hits and like get up like, 'Nah.' He takes off his shirt and rib cage to hip, black and blue and he's over here cracking jokes. He's showing up, you know what I'm saying? That's that (expletive) you like, 'Oh, that boy right.' Bro, you see it and you respect it. You know, like, you're not even looking at him like a rookie no more, you're like, 'Alright, if he's QB1, he's QB1."

It was a nine-game sample size, but when guys like Jordan are making comments like these, it's hard not to get fired up for the team moving forward.

