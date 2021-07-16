Saints Countdown to Kickoff 2021: #58 Scott Shanle

The New Orleans Saints are 58 days away from their Week 1 clash with the Pack. Here is a look at one of the greatest players in New Orleans Saints history to wear #58: LB Scott Shanle

Scott Shanle, 41, played ten NFL seasons, seven with the New Orleans Saints. A three-sport high school athlete, Shanle walked onto Nebraska's football program in 1998. After redshirting his Freshman year he earned a scholarship and appeared in every game the following season. Shanle was an All Big-12 honorable mention his final two seasons at Nebraska. He tallied 127 tackles, 12 TFL, and 5 sacks his Jr and Sr year combined.

The St. Louis Rams drafted Shanle in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft. He played in only five games for the Rams before being waived on December 10, 2003. The next day the Dallas Cowboys claimed Shanle off waivers and listed him as inactive throughout the remainder of the '03 season.

Making his Cowboys debut in 2004, Shanle started on special teams until the final three games of the regular season. Filling in at strong-side LB because of injury, the former Cornhusker led the team in tackles over their final three game with 26. After serving as the teams nickel LB in 2005, the Cowboys traded Shanle to the New Orleans Saints in 2006 in exchange for a seventh round draft choice.

His first year in New Orleans was a career year for Shanle. He posted 99 tackles, 6 TFL, and 4 sacks helping lead the Saints to the first NFC Championship game in franchise history. Following the season the Saints rewarded Shanle with a four-year extension. Over the next four seasons the former seventh-round pick started in 14+ games every season. Along the way Shanle brought home the Saints Defensive MVP Award in 2008 and a Super Bowl Championship in 2009.

Shanle would sign one more NFL contract with New Orleans following the 2010 NFL season and retire two years later, after the 2012 season. He ended his career in the Big Easy dressing in 97 games, making 94 starts. Shanle tallied 673 tackles for the Saints landing him top-ten in franchise history. Only one player has more tackles for the Saints since 2006 than Shanle, SS Roman Harper.

