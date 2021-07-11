63 Days Until Saints Kickoff 2021: #63, Cameron Tom

SNN's Countdown to Kickoff: 63 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Green Bay Packers on September 12th, 2021.

Saints News Network is counting down the days to the Saints' Week 1 clash with the Packers on Sunday, September 12.

63 days remain until the kickoff of the Saints' 2021 season, here is a look at New Orleans' most recent #63, OL Cameron Tom.

Cameron Tom, 26, is entering his fifth NFL season, his first four as a member of the New Orleans Saints. The Baton Rouge native played High School football at Catholic where he played OG for the Bears. Tom attended Southern Mississippi where he started as a Freshman. In his Junior year, Tom started all 12 games at Center for the Golden Eagles.

The New Orleans Saints signed Cameron Tom as a UDFA following the 2017 NFL Draft. Tom spent his first NFL season on the practice squad. He made his NFL debut in Week 3 of the 2018 season against the Atlanta Falcons.

During the 2018 season, Tom played a pivotal role as a reserve lineman for the Saints. The UDFA appeared in 11 games and made his first NFL start in the regular-season finale against Carolina. Tom played at least 20 offensive snaps 5 times in his 11 appearances and helped the Saints to a 13-3 record.

Tom's 2019 season ended prematurely after suffering an injury during the team's training camp. The Saints placed him on injured reserve prior to the start of the season.

On April 8th, 2020 Tom resigned from his hometown team on a one-year contract. He appeared in 1 regular-season game in 2020 before being waived following the season. He signed a futures contract with the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2021 season.

