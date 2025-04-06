All Seahawks

2025 NFL mock draft has Seahawks going guard, cornerback in Round 2

The Seahawks have a few needs for a team that won 10 games in 2024. An NFL analyst has the club addressing both sides of the ball with their second-round picks

Russell Baxter

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Trey Amos (9) reacts after breaking up a pass during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Trey Amos (9) reacts after breaking up a pass during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Seattle Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider has obviously been busy these last few months. Now the NFL draft is less than three weeks away. The team has a few problem spots, most notably on the interior of the offensive line.

Bryce Lazenby of The Sporting News recently assembled a seven-round mock draft for Mike Macdonald’s club. The Seahawks have a total of 10 selections. In the first round, he has the club grabbing University of Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan with the 18th overall choice.

It’s in the second round that Lazenby opts for a pair of names that haven’t gotten a lot of attention. With the 50th overall pick, the ‘Hawks will grab guard Wyatt Milum (West Virginia). Two choices later (No. 52), it's cornerback Trey Amos from the University of Mississippi.

Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (64) during the third quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Adding the former Mountaineer to the offensive line would be a wise move. “General manager John Schneider has made it known he prefers not to excessively pay guards or draft them early,” said Lazenby. “However, this team likely needs two starting guards and Wyatt Milum is too good to pass up on here…Milum played left tackle at West Virginia but is projected to slide inside and excel at guard at the next level.”

As for Amos, he suited up for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Alabama, and Ole Miss, respectively. Macdonald’s club only managed 18 takeaways in 17 contests. All told, Seattle defenders picked off only 13 passes in 2024, and the only interceptions by cornerbacks were by Riq Woolen (3) and Josh Jobe (1).

“Trey Amos is an experienced corner who played at least 13 collegiate games for three different schools,” explained Lazenby. “2024 was Amos’ best season in college, as he racked up 50 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, and 13 pass deflections for the Rebels…In Seattle, Amos could immediately start on the boundary, overtaking Josh Jobe, who struggled mightily in 2024.”

It’s safe to say that Schneider needs to make the most of his 10 selections. The Seahawks have finished above .500 the past two seasons, but they have failed to reach the playoffs.

