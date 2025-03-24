Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider 'quietly' starting to feel some heat
The Seattle Seahawks could have opted for a safer route this offseason, but general manager John Schneider has instead taken fans on a wild ride, trading Geno Smith and wide receiver Dk Metcalf before signing Sam Darnold in free agency.
After a 10-win campaign in 2024, some felt the team should have used the offseason to upgrade the offensive line and build upon last season's success.
On the other hand, the Seahawks missed the playoffs last season and perhaps Schneider felt they had plateaued with their previous core. It ultimately comes down to whether you view Darnold as an upgrade over Smith.
Darnold, 27, may be the better long-term option at quarterback, but there's always risk involved in signing someone after one good season.
The Seahawks earned a "C" grade in a new breakdown from NFL Trade Rumors. Logan Ulrich wasn't crazy about the team's offseason moves and said Schneider was starting to feel increased pressure.
"It’s a major gambit by GM John Schneider, who is quietly starting to feel some heat as the Seahawks haven’t won a playoff game since 2019," wrote Ulrich. "There’s some rationale with the switch from Smith to Darnold, as the latter is several years younger and signed for cheaper than what Smith was asking."
If Darnold succeeds in Seattle, everything will be fine. However, if the former No. 3 pick falls flat while Smith thrives with the Las Vegas Raiders. Schneider's seat could definitely start to heat up.
