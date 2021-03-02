Analysis: 4 Blockbuster Trade Proposals for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Per his agent, Wilson hasn't requested a trade out of Seattle, but he did provide a list of four teams he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for. What would those four suitors offer in a trade package to acquire the star quarterback? Our Fan Nation writers covering the Bears, Cowboys, Raiders, and Saints weigh in.

Russell Wilson hasn't demanded a trade from the Seahawks. The Seahawks haven't entertained the idea of trading the star quarterback despite reports indicating one-third of the teams in the NFL have inquired about his availability. With three years left on his current contract, a deal seems unlikely in 2021.

Still, the fact that Wilson's agent Mark Rodgers decided to give ESPN's Adam Schefter a list of four destinations (Bears, Cowboys, Raiders, and Saints) where the signal caller would be willing to waive his no-trade clause confirms that his camp has discussed the possibility. While he would like to remain with the Seahawks, he's clearly open to the idea of a fresh start elsewhere and holds the leverage to decide where he plays next.

If the impasse between quarterback and franchise reached a point of no return and Seattle decided to shop Wilson, what would his four "wish list" teams be willing to give up to acquire him? Team reporters from Fan Nation and the Locked On Podcast network weigh in with trade proposals:

Chicago Bears

Gene Chamberlain, Fan Nation: The Bears would trade the 20th pick this year, their first-round pick next year, a second this year (No. 52 overall), cornerback Kyle Fuller, and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks. If you're John Schneider, you could probably get more by acting like someone else will give you more because Ryan Pace falls for that kind of thing.

Lorin Cox, Locked On Bears: No player or pick is off the table. Pretty much anything Seattle would be interested in, I would be willing to give up. There's a line there, but if it's Khalil Mack and any of my recent draft picks, throw pretty much anybody in - this is that franchise defining move. Chicago's starting offer should be its 2021 first round pick, 2022 first round pick, Mack, running back David Montgomery, tight end Cole Kmet, and cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher, Fan Nation: It is a mistake to view Wilson's trade-destination wishes as "silly.'' He himself (via his agent) announced his interest in the Cowboys. That's real enough. But in the Cowboys' view, aware as they are of the eight-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion quarterback's desires, it would also be silly to take their eyes off the ball... that ball being the ongoing negotiations with their own quarterback, Dak Prescott’s approval.

The Cowboys front office is "focused on Dak,'' a source close to the negotiations tells CowboysSI.com, a position that is respectful, honest... and realistic, given the hoops and red tape that would have to be navigated for a trade of this sort to actually occur.

Dallas surely views Wilson as being superior to Prescott, and would therefore likely attach a premium pick to any swap. But those hoops... Prescott would need to sign his tag tender and would have to okay being dealt to Seattle. Seattle would have to negotiate a new deal with Prescott (technically, the pre-trade contract would be done with Dallas). Seattle and Dallas would have to agree on a trade price. (How many picks would the Cowboys have to include?) Dallas would get Wilson, on an affordable three more years on his deal - while hoping he doesn't slip into the conversation a desire to be given a fat extension.

And the biggest one? The Seahawks would not only have to pay Prescott his new deal (let's call it $41.5 million APY). They'd also have to continue "paying'' on Wilson's contract, as Seattle would "owe the cap'' another $39 million. Dallas' view of this: Seattle is in an untenable position and they have their own issues with their own guy in Prescott.

Marcus Mosher, Locked On Cowboys: What we have to factor in here is age, right? Dak Prescott is 27 years old and Russell Wilson is entering his age-33 season. While 33 isn't old for a quarterback, six years of an age difference is pretty stinking big in today's NFL. I do think Dallas might have to throw in a maybe a day two pick. I don't think the cost would be a first round pick, especially if Seattle was able to sign Prescott to a long-term deal. You're basically just flipping contracts. Maybe a second round pick, maybe a conditional pick depending how Dallas does in 2021. In terms of value, I think it's pretty close.

Las Vegas Raiders

Hondo Carpenter, Fan Nation: The Raiders have had plenty of offers for Derek Carr, but they have rebuffed each of them. Once again, the rumors are circulating about the Seahawks and Russell Wilson. The rumors are ridiculous, as the Seahawks would have to take a nearly $40 million cap hit in a year that the cap is already shrinking. Speculation of a trade at this point is merely fun and speculative during the laborious NFL offseason, but the Raiders are pleased with Derek Carr. Should the Seahawks be willing to take the $40 million hit, they would then have to make an offer that the Silver and Black couldn't refuse to get rid of a quarterback that they have no desire to move. They certainly wouldn't be handing over a bunch of first-round picks to make a deal.

Qiant Myers, Locked On Raiders: I'd get [general manager John Schneider] on the phone and my trade package - he would probably consider it disrespectful. He might hang up on me. I'm offering Derek Carr, a 2021 first round pick, a 2022 first round pick, and a 2022 third round pick. And I'm saying that's what I got. You're getting a quarterback who put up record numbers last year in return and he's on a reasonable contract. The third round pick could be conditional based on production and maybe become a second rounder. But that's where I'd draw the line because I'm not desperate given current quarterback situation.

New Orleans Saints

Ross Jackson, Locked On Saints: Aside from Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas as "untouchables," all options would be on the table, including Cam Jordan, Erik McCoy, and Marshon Lattimore. The Saints could offer a package consisting of first round picks in 2021 and 2022, a conditional third round pick in 2022 that could become a second round pick based on playing time, McCoy, and Taysom Hill, who would provide the Seahawks with a bridge quarterback for the next year or two. That would be the starting point for discussions, though cap issues likely mean 2022 would be the earliest New Orleans could realistically make a deal.