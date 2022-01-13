Analysis: How Did Seahawks Quarterbacks Perform in 2021?

2021 Stats: 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, 103.1 passer rating

Overall Season Grade: B (83.0)

What Went Right: Finding immediate success in first-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's offense, Wilson completed 72 percent of his passes, threw 10 touchdown passes, and posted a league-best 125.3 passer rating in Seattle's first five games before suffering a ruptured tendon in his right middle finger in Week 5. After struggling mightily in his return from the injury, he flourished towards the tail end of the season, tying for fifth among NFL quarterbacks with 13 passing touchdowns and a 103.7 passer rating in the final six weeks. Rounding into form health-wise, Wilson played at his best in the final two games against the Lions and Cardinals, tossing seven touchdowns and averaging 8.62 yards per attempt in back-to-back victories to close out the season. He also reaffirmed he could still do damage with his legs, running through All-Pro safety Budda Baker for a touchdown in the season finale.

What Went Wrong: Wilson had never missed a game in his NFL career in his first nine seasons, but that iron man streak came to an abrupt end in October when his hand connected with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald's arm following through on a throw. He underwent surgery for mallet finger the next day and landed on injured reserve, missing each of the next three games. After returning following Seattle's bye week, No. 3 looked like a shell of himself in three straight losses to Green Bay, Arizona, and Washington, completing just 55 percent of his passes and throwing only two touchdown passes while posting a dismal 73.2 passer rating. Even considering his improved play late in the year, Wilson finished 28th in the NFL in completion rate (51%) and 15th in passer rating (91.1) on third down.

Closing Thoughts: Due to the lingering effects of his injury, Wilson wasn't able to pull the rabbit out of the hat this time and help the Seahawks overcome a 2-5 start to return to the playoffs. But even though he endured one of the worst statistical seasons of his career and had a down year by his lofty standards, he still eclipsed 3,000 passing yards, threw only six interceptions, and finished fifth in the NFL with a 103.1 passer rating. Most quarterbacks in the league would love to post such numbers and assuming he doesn't force his way out of town, his play late in the season should provide optimism he will return to full form for Seattle in 2022.