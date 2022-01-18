Analysis: How Did Seahawks Running Backs Perform in 2021?

2021 Stats: 749 rushing yards, six touchdowns, 6.3 yards per carry

Overall Season Grade: B+ (88.5)

What Went Right: Finally able to stay on the field, Penny emerged as one of the NFL's most dynamic backs during the final five weeks of the season. Spearheading Seattle's resurgent offense down the stretch, the former first-round pick ripped off eight runs of 25 or more yards, tying Jonathan Taylor for the NFL lead on just 119 carries compared to Taylor's 332. Forcing 25 missed tackles in the process, he eclipsed 130 rushing yards in four out of five starts, becoming just the 10th player in NFL history to reach that rushing total while scoring a touchdown and averaging more than 6.5 yards per carry four times in a single season. In addition, Penny improved leaps and bounds as a pass protector, evolving from a liability in that regard into a viable every down back while earning an excellent 71.0 grade from Pro Football Focus.

What Went Wrong: Unfortunately, the Seahawks didn't get to see what Penny truly could do until they were already out of playoff contention due to his persistent injury issues. After playing in just three games in 2020 returning from a torn ACL, he aggravated his calf in the season opener and landed on injured reserve. Once he returned in October, he was ineffective in limited opportunities before tweaking his hamstring against the Cardinals in Week 11. Before busting out in December, he rushed 27 times for only 78 yards and no touchdowns in five games.

Closing Thoughts: Penny picked the perfect time to get healthy and showcase his elite skill set at 235 pounds as he heads towards free agency in March. Due to his lengthy injury history, the Seahawks won't want to engage in a bidding war trying to keep him. But at the same time, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to know his home run-hitting ability transformed their offense into a dangerous unit at the tail end of the season. Barring another team simply out-bidding them for his services, bringing the talented runner back on a short-term deal should be a top priority.