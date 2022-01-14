Analysis: How Did Seahawks Defensive Tackles Perform in 2021?
Despite entering the 2021 season with championship aspirations, the Seahawks lost five of their first eight games and never fully recovered, finishing in last place in the NFC West with a 7-10 record.
When it comes to finding positives amid such a tough season, Seattle's run defense once again stacked up favorably against the league's best, limiting opponents to 3.8 yards per rush. Much of that sustained success had to do with consistently winning battles up front, as the trio of Al Woods, Poona Ford, and Bryan Mone did their part controlling the line of scrimmage to create tackle opportunities for teammates while also contributing tackles and quarterback pressures themselves.
Looking back at the season in retrospect, how did Seattle's defensive tackle group perform as a whole in 2021? And what does the future look like at the position?
Al Woods
2021 Stats: 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, three pass deflections
Overall Season Grade: B (82.0)
What Went Right: Showing no ill effects from sitting out the 2020 season as a COVID-19 opt-out, the 34-year old Woods imposed his will up front, consistently overwhelming opposing blockers with power and surprising nimbleness. Most of the time, the veteran defender was an immovable object at the nose tackle position, allowing Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner to stay clean and make tackles in bunches. He even excelled playing Red Bryant's former "big end" role, helping set the edge. Regardless of where he lined up, when teams tried to run right at him, poor results tended to follow. But Woods wasn't just a space eater for the Seahawks, as he powered into the backfield often and finished with career-highs in tackles as well as quarterback pressures, showing off a well-rounded game at 330 pounds.
What Went Wrong: Missed tackles were a bit of a problem for Woods, particularly late in the season as he played through a few minor nagging injuries. Where he struggled the most, however, was committing bad penalties in inopportune moments. In a Week 7 loss to the Saints, for example, he committed an inexcusable encroachment penalty on a field goal attempt, giving the opponent a new set of downs late in the fourth quarter. He also had a roughing the snapper penalty against the Texans that extended a drive and thankfully, the Seahawks were still able to hold them to just three points.
Closing Thoughts: When it came to stuffing the run and providing an occasional quarterback pressure from the nose spot, the Seahawks couldn't have possibly asked for more from Woods, who received Pro Bowl praise from teammates such as Wagner. While he will turn 35 in March, he looks to have plenty left in the tank and wants to remain in Seattle, so both sides need to work it out to ensure he returns next season.
Poona Ford
2021 Stats: 53 tackles, 2.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, six quarterback hits
Overall Season Grade: C+ (79.0)
What Went Right: Continuing to be a force in the trenches, Ford logged a career-best 802 defensive snaps and took advantage of the additional playing time by setting new personal best for tackles. Using his quickness to penetrate gaps and power to hold serve at the line of scrimmage, he played an integral role in Seattle allowing just 3.8 yards per rush, the second-lowest mark in the NFL. The fourth-year defender made his greatest strides as a pass rusher, finishing with a career-best 31 pressures and a 7.7 percent pressure rate per Pro Football Focus. He finished 10th overall on ESPN's Pass Rush Win Rate metric for defensive tackles (11 percent).
What Went Wrong: In terms of consistency, Ford struggled through uncharacteristic stretches of poor tackling defending the run, including missing a pair of tackles in a Week 15 loss to the Rams. After signing a two-year extension, while his pressure rate increased compared to his first three seasons, those pressures did not result in an increase in sacks, as he still only finished with a pair of them on the season.
Closing Thoughts: Overall, Ford didn't quite meet expectations as an interior rusher in 2021. Nonetheless, he remained a highly productive member of Seattle's front line and a key component for one of the best run defenses in the league. With him being just 26 years old and entering another contract year, a breakout season in regard to sacks could still be on top in 2022.
Bryan Mone
2021 Stats: 35 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, one forced fumble
Overall Season Grade: C (73.0)
What Went Right: Mone couldn't have possibly gotten off to a faster start as he produced five tackles, a quarterback hit, and three pressures in a fantastic opener against the Colts. Playing in 14 games despite battling through two injuries and a bout with COVID, he established new career-highs in tackles, sacks, and quarterback hits while helping free up linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner to make tackles in bunches occupying space at his nose tackle spot. In one-on-one situations, he excelled stacking and shedding blocks to make plays at the line of scrimmage and Pro Football Focus credited him with 17 run stops.
What Went Wrong: While it may have resulted from not being close to 100 percent healthy, Mone never came close to replicating his play from the season opener, particularly as an interior rusher. He only had five pressures total in his final 13 games played and also struggled to wrap up ball carriers, as Pro Football Focus tagged him with five tackles on the season. Too many plays were left on the field, which led to slight decreases in playing time as the year progressed.
Closing Thoughts: Set to be an exclusive rights free agent, despite his inconsistency and durability concerns, Mone should be back next season playing a similar rotational nose tackle role. Depending on whether or not Woods re-signs, he might be in the running to start alongside Ford.
Robert Nkemdiche
2021 Stats: 15 tackles, one pass deflection, one quarterback hit
Overall Season Grade: D+ (68.5)
What Went Right: Nkemdiche flashed his first round tools in brief spurts while seeing limited playing time in a rotational role for the Seahawks. In his team debut against the Titans in Week 2, he produced seven tackles, including a pair of run stuffs for less than two yard gains. Towards the end of the season, he started to contribute as a pass rusher seeing snaps as a 3-tech defensive tackle, generating seven pressures over Seattle's final four games.
What Went Wrong: Unable to build off a strong offseason program, Nkemdiche only played in nine games and ultimately didn't offer the team much value on 230 defensive snaps. The ex-Ole Miss star failed to produce a single sack and had a single quarterback hit as a pass rusher, while he missed three tackles in the final three games and consistently struggled to finish plays.
Closing Thoughts: As has been the case throughout his entire NFL career, Nkemdiche's production didn't match up with his immense physical talents. It's possible he could be back for another season because he will be cheap to re-sign and coaches and teammates enjoyed having him on the team, but it might be better served to just move on at this point.
Myles Adams
2021 Stats: Five tackles, one quarterback hit
Overall Season Grade: C+ (78.0)
What Went Right: Playing in his first regular season games as an NFL player, Adams held up well against the Rams and Bears, making nearly half a dozen tackles and recording two quarterback pressures while rotating in at the 3-tech spot. He also helped blow up a screen against Chicago, showing excellent awareness defending a play that gave Seattle's defensive tackles problems all year.
What Went Wrong: Albeit with a small sample size, Adams' lack of size at 290 pounds was evident at times getting overpowered at the point of attack. He got knocked several yards off the ball on a double team that resulted in a 20-yard touchdown run for Bears running back Khalil Herbert.
Closing Thoughts: Signed to a reserve/future contract, Adams should be back in the fold to compete in training camp and after impressing in his first two games, he should have a legitimate shot at advancing into a reserve role on the active roster next season.