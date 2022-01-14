Analysis: How Did Seahawks Defensive Tackles Perform in 2021?

2021 Stats: 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, three pass deflections

Overall Season Grade: B (82.0)

What Went Right: Showing no ill effects from sitting out the 2020 season as a COVID-19 opt-out, the 34-year old Woods imposed his will up front, consistently overwhelming opposing blockers with power and surprising nimbleness. Most of the time, the veteran defender was an immovable object at the nose tackle position, allowing Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner to stay clean and make tackles in bunches. He even excelled playing Red Bryant's former "big end" role, helping set the edge. Regardless of where he lined up, when teams tried to run right at him, poor results tended to follow. But Woods wasn't just a space eater for the Seahawks, as he powered into the backfield often and finished with career-highs in tackles as well as quarterback pressures, showing off a well-rounded game at 330 pounds.

What Went Wrong: Missed tackles were a bit of a problem for Woods, particularly late in the season as he played through a few minor nagging injuries. Where he struggled the most, however, was committing bad penalties in inopportune moments. In a Week 7 loss to the Saints, for example, he committed an inexcusable encroachment penalty on a field goal attempt, giving the opponent a new set of downs late in the fourth quarter. He also had a roughing the snapper penalty against the Texans that extended a drive and thankfully, the Seahawks were still able to hold them to just three points.

Closing Thoughts: When it came to stuffing the run and providing an occasional quarterback pressure from the nose spot, the Seahawks couldn't have possibly asked for more from Woods, who received Pro Bowl praise from teammates such as Wagner. While he will turn 35 in March, he looks to have plenty left in the tank and wants to remain in Seattle, so both sides need to work it out to ensure he returns next season.