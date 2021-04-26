Final Seahawks 2021 Seven-Round Mock Draft Roundtable

With the 2021 NFL Draft finally almost here, the Seahawk Maven writing staff takes one final shot at predicting how many selections the Seahawks will make this upcoming weekend and which players will join the team as members of their newest class.

Following months of anticipation, dozens and dozens of pro days, and thousands of virtual meetings, it's officially draft week. Starting on Thursday night, over 200 NFL hopefuls across the country will see their dreams realized as they begin their respective journeys at the highest level of football.

Unlike past years, the Seahawks will enter the festivities with limited draft ammunition, as general manager John Schneider will have a league-low three picks to work with, including just one pick in the first three rounds. Given his track record as a trade down expert, however, it would be a surprise if he isn't able to transform three picks into at least five or six selections.

With the first round now just four days away, the Seahawk Maven writing staff consisting of Corbin Smith, Ty Gonzalez, Nick Lee, and Colby Patnode conducted a final seven-round mock draft. The catch? Each writer had to select a different player for each selection, creating four unique mock drafts.

Along the way, the group agreed to three draft weekend trades, recouping four additional draft choices to push Seattle's haul to seven new players.

Seahawks trade pick No. 56 to Chiefs for pick No. 63, No. 144, and No. 207

Seahawks trade pick No. 63 and No. 129 to Cowboys for pick No. 75, No. 99, and No. 192

Seahawks trade 2022 sixth-round pick to Eagles for pick No. 224

Which players wound up in the Pacific Northwest in this final simulation? Check out all four draft classes with in-depth analysis of each selection below:

Round 3, Pick 75*

Corbin Smith (CS): Kendrick Green, G/C, Illinois

Offering extensive starting experience in the rugged Big Ten at both center and guard, Green plays with enough physicality to handle gap-schemed runs while also having top-tier lateral quickness to excel in a zone-heavy run game. As a pass protector, he will need to improve at identifying twist/stunt games and do a better job of keeping his head on a swivel, but he's light on his feet and mirrors opponents well. Providing immense positional flexibility, he would have a great chance at becoming a day one starter next to Gabe Jackson and Damien Lewis.

Ty Gonzalez (TG): Josh Myers, C, Ohio State

As a two-year starter for Ohio State, Myers has blossomed into one of the draft's most well-rounded centers. He's a powerful run blocker who explodes off the line of scrimmage and stands strong in pass protection as well. There are some questions as to how he would transition to a zone scheme like Seattle's, but he was the most pro-ready center available at this point in the exercise and should immediately have the inside edge on the starting job over Ethan Pocic.

Nick Lee (NL): Trill Williams, CB, Syracuse

Right off the bat, even though his arms are slightly shorter than 32 inches, Williams' length jumps out at you. That means it leaps off the page at Pete Carroll, who is a big fan of long, rangy corners. He hovers in the high-4.3, low-4.4 range for speed which compliments his size. Seattle welcomes cornerbacks with his kind of aggression and physicality as well and he should compete for playing time immediately.

Colby Patnode (CP): Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

You can never have enough defensive line help, and while some will call Williams a tweener, his size actually makes him a decent "big end" candidate. He knows how to use his hands better than most rookie lineman and understands how to use leverage to his advantage. He's a potential 3-tech and big end piece, with good traits from which to work.

Round 3, Pick 99*

CS: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

While Seattle has made a few bargain shopping moves to sign Ahkello Witherspoon, Damarious Randall, and Pierre Desir to one-year contracts to help offset Shaquill Griffin's departure, those players are likely little more than stop-gaps. Possessing the ideal size and length Seattle covets on the outside, Adebo's elite ball skills (eight interceptions in 2018 and 2019) and physical mindset in press coverage would give him a shot at earning playing time early. Assuming he adjusts to the team's kick-step technique quickly, he would provide the long-term playmaking answer in the secondary the Seahawks desperately need.

TG: Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

One of the fastest receivers in this draft, Atwell impressed with a 4.32 40-yard dash time at his pro day. While his undersized build at 5-foot-8, 155 pounds brings about obvious concerns in regards to his survivability in the punishing NFL, the potential he has to take the top off opposing defenses at any given time was just too much to pass up on this late on day two. Mixing him into an offense schemed by Shane Waldron, featuring the elite deep-passing prowess of Russell Wilson and superstar receiving tandem of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, would send shivers down the spines of defensive coordinators league-wide.

NL: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa

What's not to like about Smith-Marsette? Size? He is just over six feet tall. Speed? He ran a 4.5 40-yard dash with a 1.55-second 10-yard split. Hops? He boasts a 37-inch vertical leap. Explosiveness? He was a high school hurdler and put up a 124-inch broad jump. He also projects as a great option as a returner. His skill set compliments those of Metcalf and Lockett nicely.

CP: Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

Linebacker isn't a need for the Seahawks per se, but Surratt is a unique athlete who can be used in any number of roles. He's insanely fast and explosive, and while he needs to add strength, he provides pass rush and coverage skills that are enticing to any team.

Round 4, Pick 144**

CS: Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh

Twyman doesn't have the athletic traits Aaron Donald did coming out of Pittsburgh, but he emulated his idol as one of the country's best interior pass rushers two years ago when he produced 10.5 sacks as a sophomore. Weighing around 300 pounds, he has decent burst off the line of scrimmage and a refined tool box of pass rush counters, including a slippery arm over move. While he needs to improve as a run defender, he has the strength and demeanor to become a stalwart in that regard and would compete for snaps right away to help replace Jarran Reed at the 3-tech role.

TG: Jonathan Marshall, DT, Arkansas

Following an impressive pro day, Marshall's stock has received a nice bump. He has some room to grow physically and was often improperly utilized at Arkansas, but there's a lot to dream on here. With Jarran Reed now in Kansas City, the Seahawks don't have a ton to rely on at defensive tackle past Poona Ford. While they like what they've seen in small sample sizes from Bryan Mone and Cedrick Lattimore, Marshall gives them insurance at 3-tech and should make up for some of the interior pass rushing upside lost with Reed's departure.

NL: Drake Jackson, C, Kentucky

Seattle cannot afford to go through this entire draft without addressing the center position. Jackson may not be a starter on day one like other centers higher in the draft, but he has the tools to take over after getting acclimated. This seems like a good fit scheme-wise due to his quickness and football acumen.

CP: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

I know many people want to ignore it, but the Russell Wilson drama was real and there is no guarantee we don't get a repeat performance next spring. Besides that, the Seahawks need a backup quarterback and preferably one with a shred of upside. Newman has a big arm and plus athleticism, along with prototypical size.

Round 5, Pick 192*

CS: Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State

Though his overall college numbers weren't gaudy, Darby emerged as one of the Pac-12's best big play threats during his time with the Sun Devils. He averaged 19.9 yards per reception or more in each of his first three seasons and broke out with eight touchdowns in 2019. Since he's not necessarily a burner speed-wise, he may not be quite as effective as a deep threat in the NFL, but his toughness in the middle of the field and ability to create after the catch would make him an ideal complimentary target alongside Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

TG: Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson

Had there been an NFL combine this year, Powell would have stolen the show. He did just that at Clemson's pro day, garnering attention for his freakishly strong build and eye-catching testing numbers. While his route running leaves more to be desired, he's an incredibly physical receiver with serious YAC potential, good hands, and solid speed (4.51 40-yard dash time) for his size.

NL: Janarius Robinson, EDGE, Florida State

Robinson is your typical toolsy pass rusher with a lot of upside but still raw. His college production does not jump off the page but his physical traits scream breakout player waiting to happen. This late in the draft, it's worth taking a flyer on him, especially with the unknown situation with newly acquired pass rusher Aldon Smith.

CP: Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina

The Seahawks have a need at wide receiver, and while they like Freddie Swain, they need to add competition at the position. Newsome is a prototypical slot receiver who is tough over the middle, can create yards after the catch, and offers value as a kick returner.

Round 7, Pick 207**

CS: Jason Pinnock, CB, Pittsburgh

Pinnock battled inconsistency issues with the Panthers and gave up more explosive pass plays downfield than preferred, showing a tendency to get beat on double moves. But he's one of the few corners in this class that meets all of Seattle's size and athletic thresholds and he did pick off six passes over the past three seasons, showing capable ball skills. He's a physical player who enjoys playing press coverage and will willingly fly up to make plays in run support. He's a good late round developmental prospect with starter-caliber potential in the right scheme.

TG: Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State

Though he doesn't have the height or arm length the Seahawks tend to covet with their outside cornerbacks, Hall proved he's more than capable of hanging there after transitioning from safety in 2018. He has solid ball skills and displayed good feel for both press-man and zone techniques in college and at the Senior Bowl, making him a strong fit for Carroll and Seattle this late in the draft.

NL: Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford

Fehoko has some DK Metcalf-esque traits. He is a large human being playing receiver, for one, at 6-foot-4, 222 pounds. He ran a 4.44 40-yard dash with a solid 6.78 three-cone time. His combination of elite size and solid speed is tantalizing for any team. His lack of experience, having started just 16 games in three years, is a bit concerning, but at this point in the draft, you take a guy who has the highly sought-after physical traits like Fehoko.

CP: Alaric Jackson, T/G, Iowa

There are few - if any - offensive lineman in this draft that can boast 40-plus starts at a major university, but Jackson is one of them. He worked to shed bad weight in 2020, and was a member of Iowa's leadership group. His footwork needs work and he can struggle against speed rushers, leading many to believe he's a guard long-term. Finding a swing tackle or potential starting guard this late in the draft is a nice value.

Round 7, Pick 224***

CS: Kene Nwangwu, RB, Iowa State

The Seahawks don't need a running back in the short term after re-signing Chris Carson and Alex Collins. But despite modest career production as a backup for the Cyclones, Nwangwu presents the type of size/traits-based prospect that the team won't be able to ignore in the seventh round. Built with a muscular 6-foot-1, 210-pound frame, he ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.32 seconds, posted a 38-inch vertical jump, and finished the 3-cone in 6.83 seconds. He could be stashed away for a year as a developmental back and then compete for reps behind Carson in 2022.

TG: Malcolm Koonce, EDGE, Buffalo

Koonce is likely a pure edge in a 4-3 defense, but he has experience - and success - dropping into coverage and working in space in limited opportunities at Buffalo. Given his above-average athleticism and weight-related limitations as a defensive end in the NFL, I wonder if the Seahawks could turn him into a rush-first strong-side linebacker with K.J. Wright still a free agent.

NL: Mustafa Johnson, DT, Colorado

Johnson has experience playing as a base 4-3 defensive end as well as a 3-tech interior defensive lineman. Seattle could use depth at both of those spots. Though he lacks the true size and length most teams want in defensive lineman, he can make up for it with his athleticism and burst off of the line. He displays ability to rush the passer as well as make tackles in the run game.

CP: Tarron Jackson, DE, Coastal Carolina

Jackson has the physique that appears to be chiseled out of marble, and his 27 sacks and 89 hurries in three years at Coastal Carolina are impossible to ignore. So why was he available here? A poor Senior Bowl, lack of tape against elite competition, and some below-average quickness have some worried he’s just a guy. But this late in the draft, he’s well worth this risk.

Round 7, Pick 250

CS: Wyatt Hubert, EDGE, Kansas State

From an athleticism standpoint, Hubert doesn't do anything that will wow you. He ran a slow 4.93-second 40-yard dash at 258 pounds, which ranks among the worst at his position group. However, he did turn in decent 3-cone and short shuttle times and he plays significantly faster on film. Most importantly, he was consistently productive for the Wildcats in Big 12 play, amassing 20.0 sacks and 33 tackles for loss in three seasons with the program. Subpar testing aside, he's a gritty, hard-nosed player with a relentless motor who Pete Carroll would fall in love with on the practice field.

TG: Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State

There were a few corners I wanted in this exercise who fall more in line with the Seahawks' standards, but for one reason or another, I wasn't able to snag one of them. However, with my last pick, I landed Wright and his 6-foot-4 frame and 32 7/8-inch arms. Unfortunately, he often didn't play up to that size at Oregon State and needs to build a considerable amount of strength. That said, there's a nice profile here—one Carroll and company have the best chance getting the most out of. For that reason, he is very much worth an end-of-the-draft flyer.

NL: Matt Bushman, TE, BYU

There are valid concerns about Bushman's brutal Achilles injury ahead of the 2020 season. However, his physical ability and catch radius would make any offensive coordinator drool. If he can regain his 2019 form, he will be one of the steals of the draft in the last few rounds. His highlight tape is stuffed with contested catches and acrobatic, mid-flight plays.

CP: Jalen Camp, WR, Georgia Tech

Would the Seahawks really select two wide receivers in one draft? Sure, they’ve done it before. In Camp, they get a freak who may give DK Metcalf a run for his money. He didn’t have near the career at Georgia Tech you’d like given his size and athleticism, and he needs to clean up a lot to be an NFL wideout, but the athlete is too sweet to pass up.