Seahawks 2021 Draft Profile: Wyatt Hubert

The Seahawks have made massive changes along the defensive line, but they still may address the position in the draft with a high motor football player.

The Seahawks have spent a great deal of their resources this offseason, working to improve both their offensive and defensive line. While the team has gotten better on each line, they still may add more bodies in next month's draft. The team only has three picks, and they are likely to add more on draft day, but many - if not all - of those picks, are bound to come on the third day. So, who could they possibly add on day three?

Seattle has added pass-rush on day three in recent years, including players like Shaquem Griffin, Jacob Martin, and Alton Robinson, but all of these players had their own limitations. Players who get selected on day three have their warts but they can provide good value in a number of different ways. So to can Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert.

Strengths

Hubert is an excellent college rusher who has filled up the stat sheet in the Big 12. Since 2019, Hubert has racked up 98 pressures, 20 QB hits, and 17 sacks. He plays with a relentless motor and good play strength. His weapon of choice is a strong bull rush. He earned a 90.7 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus while producing a pass-rush win rate of 19.3%, well above-average.

Hubert remained incredibly durable throughout his college career and rarely came off the field for the Wildcats. He earned an overall grade of 74.9 in 2020—a number that surely would have been higher if not for a late-season slide. Hubert has a quick first step and impressive strength, with adequate athleticism.

Weaknesses

Hubert carries the dreaded "tweener" tag. At 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, Hubert doesn't have the lateral quickness or athleticism to handle most NFL tackles and has shorter than normal arms, allowing offensive lineman to get their hands on him easier. Hubert doesn't have a good counter move when his bull rush is handled and will struggle to disengage from blocks after an initial push.

Per PFF, Hubert missed 28 tackles on 110 attempts, which is staggeringly high. He doesn't handle playing in space all that well and doesn't have the necessary athleticism to be a LEO.

Fit in Seattle

Hubert is quite impactful when he has few responsibilities. With Kerry Hyder, Benson Mayowa, and Carlos Dunlap back in the fold, Hubert will not be asked to handle anything he cannot as a rookie. Hubert's first step quickness could make him a difficult matchup inside if needed, and he could handle some of Hyder's snaps in Seattle's bear front defense.

The Seahawks have found success with late-round rushers by not asking them to do anything they didn't do in college. Hubert is likely going to be a rotational player, but he has the desire and wants to be better. He loves football, something the Seahawks desperately try to find in their draftees. Asking him to come off the bench and rush the passer on third down gives Seattle yet another option to a vastly improved and versatile defensive line group. And while Hubert likely won't be selected before the fifth round, his production in college cannot be overlooked.