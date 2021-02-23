Seahawks 2021 Draft Profile: Jamie Newman

The storyline dominating the Seahawks 2021 offseason thus far is the drama surrounding Russell Wilson's self-proclaimed frustration about his supporting cast, namely his offensive line. Seattle has remained quiet on the matter but it is difficult to ignore the potential long-term issues that may stem from this discontent.

However, the Seahawks are highly unlikely to trade Wilson this offseason, as a $39 million dead cap hit makes any deal nearly impossible to make. But even if the franchise wanted to make such a deal, they do not have a replacement in-house for Wilson. Seattle's lack of investment in the backup quarterback position, particularly in the draft, may finally come back to bite the team should Wilson demand a trade next offseason.

Unfortunately for the Seahawks, they lack the draft capital to use a high draft pick on a potential replacement, nor do they have the extra money to sign their own Marcus Mariota. But there are some interesting Day 3 options for their consideration in April's draft, including former Wake Forest starter Jamie Newman.

Strengths

Newman was set to play for Georgia after transferring from Wake Forest, but he ultimately opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was an interesting decision for Newman, who with a strong campaign may have pushed himself into the second round conversation. But when you watch his tape at Wake Forest, there are a lot of things to like.

Newman is an exceptional athlete who should run in the 4.6 range in the 40-yard dash with exceptional size, standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 235 pounds. He has a strong arm and he graded out exceptionally well on the deep ball in 2019, finishing with the second-highest grade in the country on throws 20 yards or deeper, trailing just eventual No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.

Newman is dangerous when running the football, providing good speed and acceleration, and isn't afraid to run through contact. He has a clean delivery in the pocket and throws with good touch and anticipation.

Weaknesses

Despite a bevy of tools from which to work, Newman has just 19 games under his belt and was only a one-year starter. This inexperience may lead to some breakdowns in his mechanics when pressured, a problem he'll surely need to amend in the NFL. He also hasn't learned how to consistently go through his progressions and how to freeze defenders with his eyes. He'll telegraph his passes early and fixate on his first option, a recipe for disaster in the NFL.

Newman's decision to opt-out of the 2020 season gave scouts less film to breakdown and also robbed teams of a chance to see him against elite competition on a weekly basis. His play in the Senior Bowl certainly didn't help his cause, nor did his uneven week in practice. He is not a plug-and-play option and may need time to reach his considerable ceiling.

Fit in Seattle

What the Seahawks can offer Newman is time to develop. Wilson isn't going anywhere, at least for 2021, and the two signal callers share some similar tools. Newman provides the Seahawks a high-upside backup quarterback whom the team can groom for a full season under new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. In the best-case scenario, Wilson and the Seahawks work past their issues and in two years, Newman is an appealing trade option.

If the worst-case scenario plays out and Wilson is traded in 2022, Seattle will have a talented, albeit still raw, quarterback who possesses the tools to replace a lot of what Wilson brings to the table. Newman's ceiling on draft weekend is probably as a fourth-round pick, a price the Seahawks could stomach for a developmental quarterback. Newman is a good athlete with a strong arm and impressive touch on the deep ball and that is a pretty good place to start for a Pete Carroll quarterback.