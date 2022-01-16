Seahawks 2021 Awards: Defensive Player of the Year

Ty Dane Gonzalez: Both Quandre Diggs and Jordyn Brooks had spectacular seasons, but Reed was arguably the most efficient in his role of the three. Building off a breakout 2020 campaign, Reed finished as one of the league's top cornerbacks, and really took off when he returned to his more natural home on the right side in Week 4. From that point forward, he didn't surrender a single touchdown and snared a pair of interceptions. He also ranked second amongst all qualified cornerbacks in opponent passer rating (48.7) and catch percentage (48.1) during that stretch. With free agency on the horizon for him, Reed did enough to secure a hefty payday from Seattle or another corner-needy franchise.

Colby Patnode: After selecting Quandre Diggs as the team MVP, he should be my logical choice for Defensive Player of the Year. But in an effort to spread the love, Reed snags the honors for his awesome play at corner, particularly after he slid back to the right side in Week 4. Starting 14 out of Seattle's 17 games, Reed collected 78 tackles and two interceptions, earning himself a 78.6 PFF Grade. In his last 11 starts, quarterbacks posted a sub-50 percent completion percent targeting him and he didn't allow a single touchdown, bringing much-needed stability to a cornerback group that struggled early in the year.

Rishi Rastogi: Just as they did during the second half of the 2020 season, the Seahawks were once again able to rely on cornerback DJ Reed as a consistent anchor on the back end of their defense. Though he struggled early in the season playing on the left side across from Tre Flowers, once the team shifted him back to the right side where he's most comfortable, he thrived. In the final four games of the season, Reed finished as PFF’s top cornerback with a 92.0 overall grade. He also started in 14 of 17 games and forced career-best rates with a 47.7 percent completion percentage and a 67.8 opposing passer rating against in coverage.