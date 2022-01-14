Seahawks 2021 Awards: Most Valuable Player

Corbin Smith: Even though Diggs has been named to the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons, it still feels like the ball-hawking free safety hasn't received the recognition he truly deserves. Earlier this season, he became the first player in the NFL to record at least three interceptions in each of the past five seasons, showcasing his remarkable consistency and reliability. He once again led the team with five picks this year while amassing a career-high 94 tackles and a pair of pass breakups. He's picked off every starting quarterback in the NFC West, including former teammate and friend Matthew Stafford. Opponents rarely test the Seahawks with post and seam routes for a reason and when considering his leadership skills on the field and in the locker room, no player proved to be more valuable for the team this season.

Colby Patnode: Diggs followed up his first Pro Bowl with another incredible season that worthy of All-Pro consideration. The veteran safety finished the year with 94 total tackles, seven passes defensed, and five interceptions while anchoring a vastly improved defensive secondary. He's also a highly important piece of the culture puzzle in the locker room, as evidenced by how teammates reacted to his fractured fibula in the finale. There may not be a more important action this offseason for Seattle than finding a way to keep Diggs around, and he’ll have earned every penny he’s going to get after his MVP performance.