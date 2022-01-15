Seahawks 2021 Awards: Offensive Player of the Year

Corbin Smith: Typically, I wouldn't pick a player who played in only 10 games for such an award. But despite the excellence of Tyler Lockett on the outside, the Seahawks were at their very best when Penny exploded onto the scene as the NFL's best running back and turned in a historic stretch late in the season. Starting the final five games, he ripped off eight runs of 25 or more yards, tying for the NFL lead for the entire season. He finished with more than 130 rushing yards in four of those starts, including a career-high 190 in the season finale, while adding six touchdowns. He joined iconic back Shaun Alexander as only the second back in team history with three games of 135 or more rushing yards and a touchdown in the same season. In terms of NFL history, he became only the 10th player ever with four or more games of 130 yards, one touchdown, and a 6.5 yards per carry average in the same season.

Ty Dane Gonzalez: Sure, this might be a strange pick considering I went with Tyler Lockett for team MVP. But for the sake of acknowledging one of the most spectacular, out-of-nowhere individual stretches in recent memory, Penny is the choice here. With injury after injury, and his rookie contract set to expire at the end of the year, the former first-round draft pick was on the verge of NFL irrelevancy. He didn't make his first start until Week 11 and quickly suffered a hamstring injury on the first play from scrimmage, seemingly bringing his tenure in Seattle to a fitting end. Three weeks later, however, Penny was back on the gridiron for a start against the Texans and exploded for 137 yards and two scores on 16 carries. He didn't look back from that point forward, posting league-highs in rushing yards (671), touchdowns (6) and yards per attempt (7.29) from Week 14 to 18. Penny, frankly, left jaws on the floor with his storybook finish—mine included. He completely reshaped the trajectory of his NFL career in a month's time and has suddenly become a top priority for the Seahawks this offseason after helping them find a winning formula on offense.