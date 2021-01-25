Seahawks 2021 Offseason Position Preview: Quarterback

The Seahawks are set at quarterback with Russell Wilson but could have an interesting decision to make on who backs him up this offseason.

Today we begin a new series in which we’ll analyze each position group on the Seahawks and where they currently stand heading into the offseason. We’ll be looking at what we know about a particular position, what we don’t know, and what to expect from the Seahawks over the coming months as we dive into which avenues they could take to address certain needs.

To kick things off, the most straightforward position to preview for Seattle: quarterback.

What We Know

Despite a rough second half of the 2020 season, Russell Wilson is the Seahawks’ guy under center. Get any delusions of a potential Deshaun Watson trade or some other blockbuster move involving Wilson’s departure out now because it’s not happening.

Wilson, while certainly deserving of criticism for how his 2020 campaign ended, is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Lost in the heartbreak of the Seahawks’ early playoff exit, Wilson tossed a career-high and franchise record 40 touchdown passes and led the team to just its fifth season of 12 wins or more, plus a division title. The only question surrounding the quarterback is in regards to who will be calling plays for him in 2021.

What We Don’t Know

Who will be Wilson’s backup? Geno Smith has served in the role for the past two seasons but is set to hit free agency at the age of 30. In addition to Wilson, the Seahawks have two other quarterbacks on their roster: Danny Etling and Alex McGough, whom they signed to a pair of reserve/future contracts on January 13.

Both spent time on Seattle’s practice squad this past season and at least one of them should get an opportunity to compete for a roster spot in the preseason, if there is one. However, neither Etling nor McGough have been more than camp bodies at this point in their respective careers, so the Seahawks will likely look to add some competition to the quarterback room.

What to Expect

The Seahawks like Smith and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them bring him back on another one-year contract. But with Wilson turning 33 this November, drafting and developing a younger quarterback may also be appealing to Seattle. Depending on how many draft picks general manager John Schneider recuperates through trade, the Seahawks could target a young prospect in the mid rounds. Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond, Texas’s Sam Ehlinger, and Kent State’s Dustin Crum could all make some sense.

Outside of Smith, impending free agents Tyrod Taylor and Joshua Dobbs may be a couple names to watch on the free agent market. Both could fill out the role fine and shouldn’t command much from the cap-strapped Seahawks. Plus Taylor’s vast starting experience in recent years would provide a nice safety valve, though any sort of significant injury to Russell Wilson would ultimately spell doom for the Seahawks no matter who their backup is.

Addressing the backup spot is definitely close to the bottom of Seattle’s to-do list this offseason. If a solution isn’t found in the draft, it could take all the way up to training camp or beyond for them to do something, even if it’s merely a reunion with Smith.