Seahawks 2021 Offseason Position Preview: Tight End

In the Russell Wilson era, the Seahawks have typically relied upon their tight ends for a significant portion of their pass game strategy, but not in 2020. We take a look at how Seattle can help themselves return to form this offseason.

As we covered in the wide receiver preview yesterday, a big focus of the Seahawks' offseason should be establishing a reliable tertiary option in the pass game behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Whether that's a true slot receiver or a pass-catching tight end doesn't matter; Seattle has to deepen its arsenal of offensive weapons for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Today we'll be analyzing a tight end group that heavily disappointed in 2020 and heads into the offseason with just three players under contract—two of which who made little-to-no contributions for the Seahawks in their respective seasons.

What We Know

Again, it is absolutely critical the Seahawks add more receiving talent to their offense. It could be the difference between returning to elite status in 2021 or remaining in their current state of dysfunction.

Will Dissly is the only tight end on Seattle's roster that has legitimate NFL experience right now. And while Dissly, who's known for his excellent work in pass protection, flashed as a playmaker before being injured in both of his first two seasons, the University of Washington alum was mostly a non-factor in the passing game in 2020.

In all, Dissly logged 251 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions, appearing in all 16 games for Seattle. For contrast, however, Dissly put up more receiving yards (262), two more touchdowns, and just one less reception in only six games in 2019 before tearing his achilles versus the Browns.

Jacob Hollister was solid in his follow-up to a breakout 2019 campaign, but he's set to hit unrestricted free agency this March. The Seahawks' other top tight end option in 2020, Greg Olsen, was nothing short of a disaster given the contract Seattle handed him and he has since retired.

Rookie Colby Parkinson was able to return from a foot injury that held him out for the majority of the year, though he did haul in a pair of catches for 16 yards in the Seahawks' 40-3 win over the Jets in Week 14. However, not being able to utilize Parkinson's 6-foot-7 frame for most of the season was certainly a disappointment.

With all of that said, it's pretty clear the Seahawks have a depth issue at tight end.

What We Don't Know

How much are the Seahawks banking on Parkinson being a key contributor to their offense in 2021? With his athleticism, hands, and aforementioned frame, there is definitely a lot to dream on with the second-year man out of Stanford. We just didn't see any of that come together in 2020, although a lack of production is certainly understandable when considering the circumstances surrounding his rookie campaign.

Can Dissly once again be a threat in the pass game? Dissly's entering a contract year in 2021 and, if he's able to even come close to the kind of pace of production he was on in his first two years, he's going to get paid next offseason.

Is Tyler Mabry a hidden gem? The undrafted rookie free agent out of Maryland didn't crack the Seahawks' roster at any point last season, though he did remain with the team's practice squad and signed with them on a future contract earlier this month. Last summer, Mabry turned some heads in training camp and should get an extended look come that time in 2021.

Lastly, how much are the Seahawks willing to invest in the position? Are they content with what they currently have and will only look to make minimal depth moves in free agency and the draft, or will they go big as they have in the past, doling out significant money and draft capital for Olsen and Jimmy Graham over the last few years?

What to Expect

Judging by the Rams' usage of tight ends Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett, it would seem likely that Dissly and Parkinson will see an uptick in action under new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. It's also possible that, given how enamored the Seahawks appear to be with what the Rams have done under Sean McVay, Everett could be a target in free agency to reunite with Waldron.

Additionally, if the Eagles are unable to trade Zach Ertz and wind up cutting him this offseason, I'd suspect Seattle will at least check in. The same could be said for Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph who, per Over the Cap, would save Minnesota nearly $8 million if cut after June 1.

The upcoming draft class of tight ends may not line up well with how limited the Seahawks are in draft capital this year, so free agency seems to be the most beneficial route for them to take to improve their unit. Even if they don't get one of the bigger names, impending unrestricted free agents like Dan Arnold or Trey Burton could make sense. So could bringing back Hollister.