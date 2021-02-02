Seahawks 2021 Offseason Position Preview: Offensive Line

If the Seahawks want to escape the offensive dysfunction they endured toward the end of 2020, they'll have to start with an offensive line that struggled to protect Russell Wilson and is losing two starters in free agency. But how can they improve at such a crucial spot with very few resources?

While much of the blame for the Seahawks’ early postseason exit has been unloaded onto quarterback Russell Wilson and former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, their offensive line didn’t do them any favors in 2020. Outside of their 30-20 wild-card loss to the Rams, pass protection became a liability towards the end of the year with the unit failing to crack a Pro Football Focus pass block grade of 70 or more since Week 5 versus the Vikings.

With a couple of starters hitting free agency next month and their best lineman inching closer to retirement, the Seahawks will have quite a few question marks dangling over their heads in regards to their offensive line this offseason. Let’s take a look at what we know, what we don’t know, and what to expect from the position over the next few months.

What We Know

This isn’t a matter of getting the band back together and making another run at it. The Seahawks need to substantially improve their level of talent on the offensive line, specifically in the interior.

Mike Iupati was solid in the first half of 2020, but lingering neck and back issues began to get in the way and his play diminished as the season went along. It’s unfortunately gotten to the point over the last few years where the 33-year old former All-Pro guard can’t shake the dreaded “injury prone” designation. Entering free agency, it’s uncertain if he’ll want to keep playing through the pain or hang it up before he does more damage to his body.

Seattle’s other 2020 starter heading out to the open market is Ethan Pocic. The former second-round selection out of LSU finally got a chance to play full-time at his natural position at center, but it was not a very consistent year for him. In the wild-card round, Pocic was dominated by Aaron Donald and company to the tune of his second-worst pass block grade of the season at 33.3.

Veteran tackle Duane Brown is entering his age 36 season and the final year of his contract, so 2021 may very well be his last ride. For now, there doesn’t seem to be any indication that a retirement decision could come any sooner, especially given that he’s set to make a cool $13 million this season.

Opposite Brown at right tackle is Brandon Shell, who is also on the last year of his contract. In his first year with the Seahawks, Shell possibly had the best campaign of his career thus far. Meanwhile, Damien Lewis - Seattle’s third-round selection last year - was very impressive in his rookie season, making the Pro Football Writers Association’s all-rookie team for his efforts.

Outside of Pocic and Iupati, the Seahawks also have some questions about their depth this offseason. Chad Wheeler is, thankfully, not going to be returning this season and should never have the opportunity to play professional football again. Cedric Ogbuehi, who started four games for the Seahawks in place of an injured Shell, is an unrestricted free agent. Guard Jordan Simmons is an exclusive rights free agent and center Kyle Fuller is of the restricted variety, though both should return.

What We Don’t Know

It’s that time of the article where I mention how little draft picks and salary cap space the Seahawks have entering the offseason. It’s a legitimate concern that can - and will - be applied to all of these offseason position previews. So how does Seattle truly improve its offensive line this offseason with just four selections in April’s draft and little money to spend with a cap that’s expected to shrink?

They’re likely not going to be able to hit any home runs in free agency, so finding another diamond in the rough, like Shell last year, may be their only hope of raising their ceiling in a realistic manner. Though ideally, identifying a long-term solution in the draft is the best way to go. Yes, they only have four picks as of now with just one in the top 100 (No. 56) and will likely trade out of that spot to accumulate more selections, but they haven’t shied away from starting mid-round offensive linemen right out of the gate in the past. Therefore, it’s quite possible they could fill one of their holes even as late as the fourth or fifth round, depending on what's available.

Some questions to ponder as the offseason approaches: How much impact will head coach Pete Carroll’s stated desire to emphasize the run in 2021 have on the type of linemen they bring in? As alluded to, their problem last year wasn’t run blocking, but how much will that change their mindset when evaluating talent? How important is it to them to find Brown’s replacement now rather than waiting another year? Are they going to entertain the idea of moving Lewis from right guard to center?

What to Expect

Given how little we know about what kind of resources they’ll be able to afford themselves over the course of the offseason, it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what the Seahawks’ strategy will be in addressing their interior offensive line. The draft seems like the most fitting spot to heavily lean into, with hopes of acquiring young, affordable talent that can start right away or at least at some point in the near future. But most prospects, no matter what the year, are not all going to be plug-and-play types, so relying upon one or two mid-to-late round draft picks to help turn things around is quite the risky play. Of course, it all depends on what kind of player(s) we’re talking about.

But Seattle should aim to sign at least one veteran they can depend upon on the inside, and that could simply be a reunion with someone like Iupati if he’s still interested in playing. I also wouldn’t completely throw out the idea of a Pocic return either, even though he was a disaster against elite talent in 2020. Neither one of those guys should have a huge, eager market, so the Seahawks can most likely see how the offseason plays out and circle back around if they’re unable to upgrade earlier.

Whatever they do, the focus of their search needs to be on protecting their star quarterback more consistently and finding big bodies that can win often in the trenches if they’re heading for a more balanced offensive approach in 2021. Obviously that’s a lot easier said than done given the circumstances, but the Seahawks are a team trying to win a championship and cannot do the bare minimum at such a crucial spot. For those that were frustrated by their offensive struggles at the end of 2020, this is where any hope of escaping their dysfunction begins and ends.

Seahawks Offseason Position Previews

Quarterback

Running Back

Wide Receiver

Tight End