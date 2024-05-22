Can Mike Macdonald Lead Seattle Seahawks to Playoffs?
The Seattle Seahawks finished 9-8 last season, but they missed the playoffs, and longtime head coach Pete Carroll stepped down. That led the Seahawks to hiring Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, making him the youngest head coach in the NFL at 36 years old.
While Macdonald is inexperienced as a head coach, there's reason to believe the Seahawks can return to the postseason in 2024.
Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton took a look at eight teams who are rebuilding and their chances to make the playoffs and believes the Seahawks could take that step.
"The 36-year-old is a first-time head coach, but he's fielded a top-three scoring defense in two years as a coordinator. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb hasn't called plays on the NFL level, but Smith, a proven signal-caller, has an established rapport with wideouts DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Seattle's coaching staff has some unknowns in key positions. That being said, after two winning seasons, the team could be in the race for an NFC wild-card spot."- BR's Maurice Moton
Rookie coaches have found a way to find instant success. Last year, DeMeco Ryans led the Houston Texans to the AFC Divisional Round in his first year as a head coach. The year before, Brian Daboll (New York Giants), Mike McDaniel (Miami Dolphins) and Kevin O'Connell (Minnesota Vikings) all made the postseason, so Macdonald will have a chance to continue a streak.
Macdonald is also taking over a roster that has been over .500 for the past two seasons, so there's hope that he can join the rookie coaches above as people who can find an early amount of success as a head coach in the NFL.